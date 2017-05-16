Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition launched in UK
Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition launched in UK
16 May 2017 16:14:54
|Tweet
Land Rover is celebrating another milestone in Halewood: its UK production plant produced 600.000 units of the current generation Evoque.
To celebrate six years of success, Land Rover has announced a new Landmark edition. The Evoque Landmark is available in a vibrant Moraine Blue colour – inspired by the turquoise lakes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Priced from £39,000, the Landmark edition will make its global debut at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on 10 May, when orders will open.
The Evoque Landmark edition is also available in Yulong White and Corris Grey. It has a dynamic body kit and grey exterior design details including a fixed panoramic roof in Carpathian Grey, 19-inch Gloss Dark Grey alloy wheels and Graphite Atlas grille, bonnet, fender vent and tailgate lettering.
Dark grey accents continue on the interior in the form of brushed satin centre console trim finishers surrounded by grained Ebony leather seats with contrasting Light Lunar stitching and a perforated mid-section. The Landmark edition also has Keyless Entry and Powered Gesture Tailgate convenience features as standard.
The Landmark edition is available with Land Rover’s latest technology including optional 10-inch InControl Touch Pro system featuring apps such as Spotify and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. The optional Remote Premium app for a smartphone or smart watch lets owners check the fuel level, lock status, location and even pre-heat or cool the cabin. Those wanting an even more enhanced Evoque infotainment experience can opt for Touch Pro Services, which offer real-time traffic mapping, satellite and ‘street level’ views and a ‘Live Apps’ sidebar with weather, news headlines and a flight tracker.
The Landmark Edition is based on the diesel, 180H TD4 Evoque priced at £39,000 for the manual and £40,840 for the automatic.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Arden Range Rover AR05Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs
2007 HSV E-Series GrangeEngine: Alloy LS2 Gen4 V8, Power: 306.5 kw / 411 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 HSV GrangeEngine: Chevrolet LS1 V8, Power: 190.2 kw / 255.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 475 nm / 350.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Land Rover Range Rover SportEngine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 290.1 kw / 389 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 541 nm / 399.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...