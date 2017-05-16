Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition launched in UK

Land Rover is celebrating another milestone in Halewood: its UK production plant produced 600.000 units of the current generation Evoque.





To celebrate six years of success, Land Rover has announced a new Landmark edition. The Evoque Landmark is available in a vibrant Moraine Blue colour – inspired by the turquoise lakes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Priced from £39,000, the Landmark edition will make its global debut at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on 10 May, when orders will open.





The Evoque Landmark edition is also available in Yulong White and Corris Grey. It has a dynamic body kit and grey exterior design details including a fixed panoramic roof in Carpathian Grey, 19-inch Gloss Dark Grey alloy wheels and Graphite Atlas grille, bonnet, fender vent and tailgate lettering.





Dark grey accents continue on the interior in the form of brushed satin centre console trim finishers surrounded by grained Ebony leather seats with contrasting Light Lunar stitching and a perforated mid-section. The Landmark edition also has Keyless Entry and Powered Gesture Tailgate convenience features as standard.





The Landmark edition is available with Land Rover’s latest technology including optional 10-inch InControl Touch Pro system featuring apps such as Spotify and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. The optional Remote Premium app for a smartphone or smart watch lets owners check the fuel level, lock status, location and even pre-heat or cool the cabin. Those wanting an even more enhanced Evoque infotainment experience can opt for Touch Pro Services, which offer real-time traffic mapping, satellite and ‘street level’ views and a ‘Live Apps’ sidebar with weather, news headlines and a flight tracker.





The Landmark Edition is based on the diesel, 180H TD4 Evoque priced at £39,000 for the manual and £40,840 for the automatic.









