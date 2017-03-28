Ram pick-ups receive Laramie Longhorn edition
28 March 2017 17:14:25
|Tweet
Ram extends its pick-up range with the introduction of a special series of car, called Laramie Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn-edition model is available across the Ram pickup truck lineup, including 1500, 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models.
RV Match Walnut Brown will serve as the model’s new two-tone contrast color, replacing White Gold. The new RV Match Brown was chosen to closely match or complement a shade of brown that is frequently used in the exterior design of RV travel trailers, including premium fifth-wheel models.
Ram Laramie Longhorn edition models are known for distinctive exterior badges. A chrome metal Laramie Longhorn edition badge with painted accents is mounted to the tailgate while model-specific (1500, 2500 or 3500) Laramie Longhorn edition badges adorn the doors.
Ram’s RV Match Walnut Brown lower-body two-tone, wheel flares, painted front and rear bumpers and running boards complement a bright chrome grille and painted tow hooks.
Two-tone Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn editions are equipped with 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with brown-colored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear wheel) models get 18-inch polished aluminum wheels with brown-colored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Twenty-inch wheels are optional. Ram 3500 duallies get polished silver aluminum wheels with Laramie Longhorn edition-badged center caps.
RV Match Walnut Brown is available as a two-tone combination with nine exterior colors, including Black Forest Green, Bright Silver, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Granite Crystal, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.
Ram Laramie models will continue to be offered in an optional Bright Silver two-tone contrast, but for 2017 will also be available in two-tone RV Match Brown color. Non-two-tone paint is standard on Ram Laramie models.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 a.d. Tramontana V12Engine: V12, Power: 536.9 kw / 720 bhp, Torque: 825 nm / 608.5 ft lbs
2004 Dodge RAM SRT-10Engine: All Aluminum, 90 Degree V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 711.8 nm / 525 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1948 Ferrari 166 MM Zagato PanoramicaEngine: Aluminum Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 158.63 nm / 117 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1955 Ferrari 410 SuperamericaEngine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1957 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Scaglietti CoupeEngine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 360 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...