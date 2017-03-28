Ram pick-ups receive Laramie Longhorn edition

Ram extends its pick-up range with the introduction of a special series of car, called Laramie Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn-edition model is available across the Ram pickup truck lineup, including 1500, 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models.





RV Match Walnut Brown will serve as the model’s new two-tone contrast color, replacing White Gold. The new RV Match Brown was chosen to closely match or complement a shade of brown that is frequently used in the exterior design of RV travel trailers, including premium fifth-wheel models.





Ram Laramie Longhorn edition models are known for distinctive exterior badges. A chrome metal Laramie Longhorn edition badge with painted accents is mounted to the tailgate while model-specific (1500, 2500 or 3500) Laramie Longhorn edition badges adorn the doors.





Ram’s RV Match Walnut Brown lower-body two-tone, wheel flares, painted front and rear bumpers and running boards complement a bright chrome grille and painted tow hooks.

Two-tone Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn editions are equipped with 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with brown-colored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear wheel) models get 18-inch polished aluminum wheels with brown-colored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Twenty-inch wheels are optional. Ram 3500 duallies get polished silver aluminum wheels with Laramie Longhorn edition-badged center caps.





RV Match Walnut Brown is available as a two-tone combination with nine exterior colors, including Black Forest Green, Bright Silver, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Granite Crystal, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.





Ram Laramie models will continue to be offered in an optional Bright Silver two-tone contrast, but for 2017 will also be available in two-tone RV Match Brown color. Non-two-tone paint is standard on Ram Laramie models.









Tags: laramie longhorn, ram, ram 1500, ram 2500, ram 3500

Posted in Ram, New Vehicles