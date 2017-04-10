Ram 1500 Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak will be revealed in New York
10 April 2017 15:32:35
Ram has published the official pictures of 1500 Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak models. Both cars will be showcased during the 2017 New York Auto Show, the event which will kick off later this month.
The 2017 Ram 1500 Sublime Sport is painted in a bright shade of green and has black stripes, a set of black 22-inch wheels and a host of black badges. According to Ram, the package will be built in just 3,000 units and it will be available only on the Crew Cab V8 models. Price will start from 47,135 USD.
The 2017 Ram Rebel Blue Streak is an off-road version and has blue paint, special black wheels, a matte black front grille and special interior accessories. We are talking about blacked-out elements on the center console, gauge cluster, instrument panel and doors. According to Ram, this version is available at no extra charge.
