Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5

27 December 2017 05:44:56

This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. 

In order to celebrate that, Skoda Motorsport has come with a special idea. They have put Jan Kopecky, the factory driver who secured the Czech title, inside a Fabia R5 and send him on Prague's streets.

​“Driving a Skoda Fabia R through the city of Prague really was an unique experience. Luckily nobody got stomach problems. Nevertheless I was well prepared having sickness bags in Skoda colours on board,” laughed Skoda factory driver Jan Kopecky.

He drove 23 passengers throught the Czech capital city covering 165 kilometers. Here is the video proof.
 
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Skoda, Motorsports, Videos

