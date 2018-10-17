Home » News » Citroen » Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen

17 October 2018 13:52:58

Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete in 2019 for the M-Sport Ford.

The five-time world champion has signed a two year deal with the Citroen guys. Acctually, Ogier started his WRC carrier at Citroen and the French was very pleased to see some of the men who have work with.

But today, Citroen has another big news for us. The young Esapekka Lappi will drive for them ini 2019. And this is a big thing because the Finn has only 27 years old and he already managed to win some rallyes in WRC. 

“It’s a good opportunity for me to keep improving. After having learned many things from Jari-Matti Latvala last year and from Ott Tänak this year, I’ll have everything it takes to be even better if I also manage to draw inspiration from Seb,” said Lappi, who inked a two-year deal.

