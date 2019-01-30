PSA Peugeot-Citroen will test autonomous cars in China

PSA Peugeot Citroen is working hard on bringing autonomous cars on the roads. The development is in an advanced phase and now its time for testing. So the French needed a place to test their cars.





Groupe PSA obtained a licence to start autonomous driving tests on open roads in China (Chongqing). As the first French carmaker to do so in China, Groupe PSA demonstrates its leading position in the development of vehicle connectivity and autonomous driving technology.





Groupe PSA’s autonomous car experience in Europe helps it to adapt to the local environment to meet Chinese market needs. The challenge is to integrate Groupe PSA’s technology into the Chinese ecosystem with special cases since the environment, infrastructure, map system and road users are different.





Groupe PSA is the first car manufacturer to have tested the autonomous car on open roads in France from July 2015 onwards, as well as the first carmaker to obtain the authorisations to carry out autonomous mode tests with “non-expert” drivers in March 2017.









