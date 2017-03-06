PSA Peugeot - Citroen will pay 2.3 billion USD in Opel deal
6 March 2017 14:06:36
PSA Peugeot - Citroen and General Motors have done it. Opel will be a part of the French group for 2.3 billion USD. As a result, PSA will become the second biggest car company in Europe, behind Volkswagen Group.
According to the official statement, the deal includes all of Opel/Vauxhall’s automotive operations (Opel and Vauxhall brands, six assembly and five component-manufacturing facilities, one engineering center and about 40,000 employees).
“We are proud to join forces with Opel/Vauxhall and are deeply committed to continuing to develop this great company and accelerating its turnaround,” said PSA’s chairman of the managing board, Carlos Tavares.
“We respect all that Opel/Vauxhall’s talented people have achieved as well as the company’s fine brands and strong heritage. We intend to manage PSA and Opel/Vauxhall capitalising on their respective brand identities. Having already created together winning products for the European market, we know that Opel/Vauxhall is the right partner. We see this as a natural extension of our relationship and are eager to take it to the next level”, added Tavares.
