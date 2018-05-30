PSA Peugeot-Citroen increases SUV production
30 May 2018 17:15:53
Peugeot made a very smart move when it went straight to bankruptcy a few years ago. The PSA Group decided to launch new SUV's and now is on the right track.
The product offensive launched as part of the Push to Pass plan’s Core Model Strategy has led to the recent introduction of 11 SUV models by the Group’s five brands – Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall – together representing 250,000 registrations in Europe in the first quarter of 2018.
Over the same period, the Group’s share of the European SUV market has risen sharply, to 16.9% beginning of 2018.
To support the rapid and sustained growth in sales and maintain its industrial agility, the Group has decided to increase its production capacity in Europe, using all its available resources and assets.
Citroën C5 Aircross starts its production in Rennes, France, along with the Peugeot 5008. As a result, as soon as the production in Rennes reaches its full capacity, the Peugeot 5008 will be added to the Peugeot 3008 and the Opel Grandland X line in Sochaux, France, from March 2019.
Lastly, as soon as the production in Sochaux plant reaches its full capacity, the Opel Grandland X will be progressively assembled in Eisenach, Germany as from mid-2019.
Today, the Group operates 17 automobile production plants in nine countries in Europe.
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
