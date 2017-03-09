Home » News » Peugeot » PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

9 March 2017 19:04:02

After Dieselgate scandal all car manufacturers trembled when anyone wanted to now the real consumption of their cars. Now, PSA Peugeot-Citroen decided to break the ice and announced the real consumption of its cars.

PSA Group has published the measurement results from the test protocol established with Transport & Environment (T&E) and France Nature Environment (FNE). This protocol has been used to measure consumption in real driving conditions for 58 PSA Group models.

The measurements obtained on the 58 models make it possible to estimate the consumption in real-world driving conditions for more than 1,000 versions of Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles. For each model, the estimations have been made using the same engine and gearbox, plus three variants: body type, trim level and tyre dimensions.

On the occasion of the Geneva Motor Show, Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands offer to their customers the possibility to check their average consumption in real-world driving conditions by logging onto their respective websites. A web-based application will allow them to view this data for their model by entering its characteristics (body type, trim level, engine, gearbox and type of tyres).
PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars
PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars Photos

Additionally, each client will be able to estimate own consumption based on the actual use of his vehicle (number of passengers, load, driving style, etc.). 

The application is available on the brands website in 6 countries: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. It will then be available progressively in the rest of Europe.

The readings for the 58 models have been made on public roads (23 km on urban roads, 40 km on the open road and 30 km on motorways) under real driving conditions (air conditioning, luggage and passengers, hilly terrain.


Tags: , ,

Posted in Peugeot, Various News

PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars Photos (1 photos)
  • PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva

    Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva

  2. PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

    PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

  3. The smallest Rolls Royce, donated for hospital

    The smallest Rolls Royce, donated for hospital

  4.  
  5. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition introduced

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition introduced

  6. Range Rover Velar official photos and details

    Range Rover Velar official photos and details

  7. 2017 Skoda Octavia Scout UK pricing

    2017 Skoda Octavia Scout UK pricing

Related Specs

  1. 1985 Peugeot 205 T16 Group B

    Engine: XU8T Inline-4, Power: 316.2 kw / 424 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 490.81 nm / 362.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  2. 2001 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: XU9J4, Water Cooled, Aluminum Block & Head Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  3. 2002 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: Auminum Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  4. 2006 Peugeot 207 RCup

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A

  5. 2007 Peugeot 308 RC Z Concept

    Engine: EP6DTS Inline-4, Power: 162.6 kw / 218 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupeAudi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com