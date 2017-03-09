PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

After Dieselgate scandal all car manufacturers trembled when anyone wanted to now the real consumption of their cars. Now, PSA Peugeot-Citroen decided to break the ice and announced the real consumption of its cars.





PSA Group has published the measurement results from the test protocol established with Transport & Environment (T&E) and France Nature Environment (FNE). This protocol has been used to measure consumption in real driving conditions for 58 PSA Group models.





The measurements obtained on the 58 models make it possible to estimate the consumption in real-world driving conditions for more than 1,000 versions of Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles. For each model, the estimations have been made using the same engine and gearbox, plus three variants: body type, trim level and tyre dimensions.





On the occasion of the Geneva Motor Show, Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands offer to their customers the possibility to check their average consumption in real-world driving conditions by logging onto their respective websites. A web-based application will allow them to view this data for their model by entering its characteristics (body type, trim level, engine, gearbox and type of tyres).





Additionally, each client will be able to estimate own consumption based on the actual use of his vehicle (number of passengers, load, driving style, etc.).





The application is available on the brands website in 6 countries: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. It will then be available progressively in the rest of Europe.





The readings for the 58 models have been made on public roads (23 km on urban roads, 40 km on the open road and 30 km on motorways) under real driving conditions (air conditioning, luggage and passengers, hilly terrain.









