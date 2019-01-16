PSA Group reached record levels in 2018

2018 was a fantastic year for the PSA Group, confirming the good evolution of the French group, who was loosing money on a big scale jut a few years ago. This profitable growth, reaching circa 3.878.000 units, has been leveraged by Groupe PSA product offensive in motion with more than 70 regional launches in 2 years.





Group market share reaches 17.1% by end 2018, up +3.8 pt, underpinned by Peugeot and Citroën brands that are the best progressing brands in 2018, with almost +5% sales increase for both brands among the top 10 brands in Europe.





Peugeot stands out for its success: SUV European leader, number 1 in Spain, number 1 in France on B2C and B2B passenger cars. Citroën reaches its best level of sales in 7 years.





Groupe PSA exceeds market performance and is improving in all main markets: France (+2.6 pt), Spain (+4.2 pt), Italy (+3.9 pt), Great Britain (+4.8 pt), Germany (+3.7 pt).





Despite strong headwinds mainly due to wind down in Iran and Turkish market downturn, Groupe PSA market share increased in Morocco (+1.7pt), Tunisia (+1pt) and Egypt (+3.1pt) and the Group remains market leader in French Overseas Departments.





The launch of the new C4 Cactus SUV industrialized in the region, is encouraging. The local manufacturing of the LCV range is in process (launch of the Jumpy MiniBus version, Berlingo, Boxer and Jumper in Brazil, Jumpy and Expert Crewcab in Argentina and the electric Partner in Chile and Uruguay).













