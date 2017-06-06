Project Viper is a Defender for every off-road enthusiast

Project Viper is a special model based on the Land Rover Defender and developed by Ultimate Vehicle Concept (UVC) division of East Coast Defenders. Under the hood, the Project Viper features a 6.2 liter V8 engine rated at 430 horsepower. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a six speed automatic transmission.





The car also comes with special 20 inch wheels wrapped in Nitto Mud Grappler tires. The guys from UVC also prepared a special custom suspension for off-road and more LED lamps for front and rear. If you are in truble, the WARN wingh will set you free.





Inside the cabin, Project Viper comes with a modern touchscreen infotainment system with GPS, a reverse camera, air conditioning and power windows. More than that you will find leather heated Corbeau seats.





According to UVC, the price for Project Viper is around 300,000 USD. Only ten units will be produced.





Tags: land rover defender, land rover defender project viper, project viper

