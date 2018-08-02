Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale
2 August 2018 17:01:03
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great resale value. Prince Harry’s luxury Audi is on sale for £71,900.
The luxury car was used by Harry to transport Meghan Markle on the way to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in Bucklebury in May last year. With just under 4,500 miles on the clock, it’s obviously seen a few other adventures, but the excellent condition is a testament to one special previous owner.
The Audi RS6 4.0 Avant Tiptronic Quattro 5dr is the sportiest in its range and has been packed with £11,330 of hand-picked extras such as a panoramic sunroof and privacy glass. Heated front and rear seats allows royals riding in the back to enjoy the same comforts as those who’ve called ‘shotgun’, and the sports exhaust offers a fitting audio track for those who mistake the car’s high-performance hidden under its subtle exterior.
Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s Editorial Director, comments: “This is a smashing car perfectly suited to any aspiring Royal. The Audi RS6 Avant is one of the fastest estate cars on the market doing 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds, and it has a roaring exhaust to excite any petrol head.”
