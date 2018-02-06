Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
6 February 2018 16:18:56
|Tweet
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, we will see about 6 billion Euros invested in this sector.
The Mission E production model will be the core product. It is schedueled to be unveiled at some point in 2019 but this is just the tip of the iceberg because Porsche will also develop new eco-friendly models (EVs and plug-in hybrid models).
In the same time, Porsche will also invest in the factories. According to some voices, the Mission E project alone generated about 1,200 new jobs and as I previously told you this is just the tip of the iceberg. We remind you that the production-spec version will come with 600 horsepower and it will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in less than 3 and a half seconds. Also, the cars will be able to "accelerate and brake repeatedly without any loss of performance".
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Formula 1 grid girls are replaced with grid kids
-
2018 Ford Ka and Ka Active - official pictures and details
Hyundai launches the Go! SE range
Hyundai launched the world first self-driven fuel cell car
Related Specs
1962 Porsche 356B Carrera 2Engine: Flat 4, Power: 113.3 kw / 151.9 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 177.6 nm / 131.0 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GTEngine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1964 Porsche 356C Carrera 2Engine: Flat 4, Power: 65.6 kw / 88.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 122.0 nm / 90.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1972 Porsche 916 ConceptEngine: Flat 6, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 215.6 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1977 Porsche 935/2.0 BabyEngine: Boxer-6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...