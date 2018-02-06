Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022

Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, we will see about 6 billion Euros invested in this sector.





The Mission E production model will be the core product. It is schedueled to be unveiled at some point in 2019 but this is just the tip of the iceberg because Porsche will also develop new eco-friendly models (EVs and plug-in hybrid models).





In the same time, Porsche will also invest in the factories. According to some voices, the Mission E project alone generated about 1,200 new jobs and as I previously told you this is just the tip of the iceberg. We remind you that the production-spec version will come with 600 horsepower and it will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in less than 3 and a half seconds. Also, the cars will be able to "accelerate and brake repeatedly without any loss of performance".





Tags: mission e, porsche, porsche mission e

Posted in Porsche, Future Cars