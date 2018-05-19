Home » News » Porsche » Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device

Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device

19 May 2018 07:28:03

Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after Germany’s transport ministry, the KBA, discovered that Porsche cars equipped with the latest Euro 6 diesel engines had the emissions-defeat device.

For now Porsche did not comment on this news. As you already know, Porsche had to recall the six-cylinder Macan SUVs in order to update the emission-control software in a bid to aviod a sales ban. 

Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
"We're not saying that we are exiting. Presently, the planning process foresees one for the Cayenne and probably for the Macan, too. For the SUV models, it makes sense where customers want range and torque", Detlev von Platen, Porsche sales chief, told Automotive News Europe.




Tags: , ,

Posted in Porsche, Various News

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford has a Transit Custom with rally cues

    Ford has a Transit Custom with rally cues

  2. Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device

    Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device

  3. First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era

    First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era

  4.  
  5. The new Opel Corsa GSi has 150 HP and OPC chassis

    The new Opel Corsa GSi has 150 HP and OPC chassis

  6. Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version

    Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version

  7. Audi Q8 - another teaser with the German SUV

    Audi Q8 - another teaser with the German SUV

Related Specs

  1. 1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GT

    Engine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm

  2. 1956 Porsche 1600 Beutler Coupe

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A

  3. 1960 Porsche 356B Carrera 1600 GS/GT

    Engine: Air-Cooled Boxer-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115 bhpN/A

  4. 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60/61 Spyder

    Engine: Type 547/4 Flat-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 8000 rpm

  5. 2008 Porsche Boxster RS 60 Spyder

    Engine: All Aluminum Opposed-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 226.0 kw / 303 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...

Concept Cars

Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor ShowSkoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Seat to launch a car every six monthsSeat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...

Market News

Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in USHonda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...

Gadgets

Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real timeBugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...

Various News

Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...

Motorsports

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutesThe Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com