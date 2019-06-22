Porsche unveiled the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder GT4
22 June 2019 08:15:56
The 718 family welcomes new members: with the new 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4, Porsche introduces two powerful top models.
At the heart of both new models is a new 4.0 liter six-cylinder boxer engine. The naturally aspirated motor is based on the same engine family as the turbo units in the current 911 Carrera. The engine can deliver 420 horsepower, which is 35 HP more than the GT4 predecessor and 420 Nm peak of torque between 5,000 and 6,800 rpm.
The engine resources are sent to the wheels via a manual transmission.
The 718 Spyder GT4 has a top speed of 301 km/h, while the 718 Cayman GT4 can reach 304 km/h. Both models are able to run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.
Among the striking features of the 718 Cayman GT4 is the comprehensively improved aerodynamics concept. It produces up to 50 percent more downforce
