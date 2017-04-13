Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017

2017 seems to be a fantastic year for Porsche, after record sales in 2016 and a record bonus for its workers: 9111 euros for each man.





This year might bring an even bigger bonus, as Porsche announces it has a strong start in 2017 with 60,000 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide in the first quarter. This means the sports car manufacturer has exceeded the number of vehicles delivered in the same period in the previous year by around seven percent and is reflecting on the best first quarter in its history.





The drivers of growth were China and the company’s home market of Germany, as well as the Panamera and Macan model lines, which both saw double-digit growth.





In the first quarter of 2017, China was once again the strongest individual market. With a total of 18,126 vehicles delivered, the Chinese market exceeded last year’s result by ten percent. In Europe, the company delivered 19,084 units (an increase of 7 percent). An increase of 19 percent meant that a total of 7,160 vehicles were delivered to customers in Germany. In addition to the ongoing success of the 911, of which nearly 1,600 vehicles were delivered in Germany, the new Panamera that was introduced at the end of 2016 was responsible for this significant growth. Porsche has also continued growth in the USA, delivering 12,718 vehicles (an increase of 4 percent).





The figures for the new Panamera exceeded last year’s result by twelve percent with a total of 3,630 units delivered. Deliveries of models in the 718 model line increased by four percent, totalling 6,060 vehicles. The Macan reinforced its position as the best-selling Porsche with 24,797 units delivered, representing an increase of 15 percent.













Tags: porsche, porsche 2017 sales, porsche sales, porsche cars

Posted in Porsche, Market News