Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017
13 April 2017 17:52:14
|Tweet
2017 seems to be a fantastic year for Porsche, after record sales in 2016 and a record bonus for its workers: 9111 euros for each man.
This year might bring an even bigger bonus, as Porsche announces it has a strong start in 2017 with 60,000 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide in the first quarter. This means the sports car manufacturer has exceeded the number of vehicles delivered in the same period in the previous year by around seven percent and is reflecting on the best first quarter in its history.
The drivers of growth were China and the company’s home market of Germany, as well as the Panamera and Macan model lines, which both saw double-digit growth.
In the first quarter of 2017, China was once again the strongest individual market. With a total of 18,126 vehicles delivered, the Chinese market exceeded last year’s result by ten percent. In Europe, the company delivered 19,084 units (an increase of 7 percent). An increase of 19 percent meant that a total of 7,160 vehicles were delivered to customers in Germany. In addition to the ongoing success of the 911, of which nearly 1,600 vehicles were delivered in Germany, the new Panamera that was introduced at the end of 2016 was responsible for this significant growth. Porsche has also continued growth in the USA, delivering 12,718 vehicles (an increase of 4 percent).
The figures for the new Panamera exceeded last year’s result by twelve percent with a total of 3,630 units delivered. Deliveries of models in the 718 model line increased by four percent, totalling 6,060 vehicles. The Macan reinforced its position as the best-selling Porsche with 24,797 units delivered, representing an increase of 15 percent.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GTEngine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1956 Porsche 1600 Beutler CoupeEngine: Flat 4, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
1960 Porsche 356B Carrera 1600 GS/GTEngine: Air-Cooled Boxer-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115 bhpN/A
1960 Porsche 718 RS 60/61 SpyderEngine: Type 547/4 Flat-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 8000 rpm
2008 Porsche Boxster RS 60 SpyderEngine: All Aluminum Opposed-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 226.0 kw / 303 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...