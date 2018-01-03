Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
3 January 2018 17:19:55
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, announced 3,913 retail sales in December. This brings 2017 to a close with 55,420 vehicles sold, a 2.1 percent increase over the previous year.
"Demand for four-door and two-door Porsche sports cars allowed PCNA to achieve another annual record in 2017, making it the eighth consecutive year of increased sales," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "The Macan and Panamera model lines posted double-digit growth, and we can expect an additional boost with the arrival of our all-new Cayenne in the second half of the year." Porsche 911 sales also grew, with just under 9,000 retail deliveries of the iconic sports car.
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales in the U.S. were at 2,153 units, a 24.6 percent increase over December 2016. For 2017, CPO sales were up 12.5 percent with 19,104 deliveries.
