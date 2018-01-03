Home » News » Nissan » Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

3 January 2018 17:19:55

Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, announced 3,913 retail sales in December. This brings 2017 to a close with 55,420 vehicles sold, a 2.1 percent increase over the previous year.

"Demand for four-door and two-door Porsche sports cars allowed PCNA to achieve another annual record in 2017, making it the eighth consecutive year of increased sales," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "The Macan and Panamera model lines posted double-digit growth, and we can expect an additional boost with the arrival of our all-new Cayenne in the second half of the year." Porsche 911 sales also grew, with just under 9,000 retail deliveries of the iconic sports car.
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017 Photos

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales in the U.S. were at 2,153 units, a 24.6 percent increase over December 2016. For 2017, CPO sales were up 12.5 percent with 19,104 deliveries.




Tags: , , ,

Posted in Nissan, Market News

Porsche sets US record sales in 2017 Photos (1 photos)
  • Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan US sales reach record level in 2017

    Nissan US sales reach record level in 2017

  2. INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

    INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

  3. Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Touring available in UK

    Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Touring available in UK

  4.  
  5. BMW reports decreasing sales in US in 2017

    BMW reports decreasing sales in US in 2017

  6. Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

    Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

  7. Toyota US sales decreased in 2017

    Toyota US sales decreased in 2017

Related Specs

  1. 1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GT

    Engine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  2. 1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTR

    Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  3. 1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-R

    Engine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

    Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  5. 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

New Vehicles

Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engineNissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPGOpel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
Copyright CarSession.com