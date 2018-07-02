Porsche set the worlds fastest time on Nurburgring
2 July 2018 08:01:10
|Tweet
Nurburgring is for sure the most popular circuit in the world and a real Mecca for petrol heads. Sportscars manufacturers love Nurburgring for testing their new cars, but also for setting new records. Porsche is one of the manufacturers who love running on Nurburgring.
Timo Bernhard (D) lapped the 20.832 kilometre (12.94 miles) Nürburgring Nordschleife race circuit in 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds. This results in an average speed of 233.8 km/h (145.3 mph) on what is revered by race drivers, engineers and enthusiasts alike as the world’s most difficult track. Driving the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, Bernhard beat the previous lap record, set by Stefan Bellof, by 51.58 seconds.
For 35 years and 31 days Bellof’s 6:11.13 minutes record remained uncontested. The German driver from Gießen, who tragically died at Spa-Francorchamps in 1985, counted as the biggest racing talent of his time. He drove his record on May 28 in 1983 at the wheel of a powerful 620 bhp Rothmans Porsche 956 C during practice for the 1000-kilometre WEC sports car race. Also his average speed was over 200 km/h.
Currently, Timo Bernhard is a five-time overall winner of the Nürburgring 24-hours, two-time outright winner of the Le Mans 24-hours and reigning World Endurance Champion with the Porsche 919 Hybrid.
The success is the second track record on the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo tally: On April 9 this year in Spa, the dramatic evolution of the three-times Le Mans winner lapped faster than a Formula One car with Neel Jani at the wheel. The 34-year old Porsche works driver from Switzerland – Le Mans outright winner and Endurance World Champion of 2016 – set a lap of 1:41,770 minutes on the 7.004 kilometre (4.35 mile) Grand Prix circuit in the Belgian Ardennes mountains. He topped the previous track record, set by Lewis Hamilton in 2017 qualifying, by 0.783 seconds. The British Mercedes driver took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix in 1:42.553 minutes.
The Evo version of the Porsche 919 Hybrid is based on the car that took outright victory at the Le Mans 24-Hours and won the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1901 Lohner-Porsche PhaetonEngine: 4 Electric Hub MotorsN/AN/A
1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Limited EditionEngine: Flat 6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 412.17 nm / 304 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1972 Porsche 916 ConceptEngine: Flat 6, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 215.6 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1983 Porsche 959 Gruppe B ConceptEngine: Twin Turbo Flat-6, Power: Not Available kw / 450 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
2001 Porsche Carrera GT ConceptEngine: 68 Degree V10, Power: 416.1 kw / 558.0 bhp @ 558.0 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Concept Cars
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Custom Cars
Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
Future Cars
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Market News
McLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Nissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAP
EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...
EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...
Motorsports
Bentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes Peak
Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...
Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...