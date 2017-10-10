Porsche sales increase by 73 percent

Porsche is one of the most profitable brands in the world, managing to sell more and more cars, for more and more moneys. After the first nine months of 2017, Porsche AG has delivered 185,898 vehicles worldwide, exceeding last year's figure by four per cent.





Porsche enjoyed two-digit growth (plus 10 per cent) in the Chinese market which remains the strongest single market for the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer with more than 54,000 vehicles delivered, followed by the United States with more than 41,000 vehicles delivered.





In Europe, Porsche delivered 60,838 units (up four per cent) in the first three quarters of the year. In the company's home market of Germany, a total of 21,880 vehicles were handed over to customers, which is almost equal to the high level achieved the previous year. Porsche has also continued its success story in the USA, with 41,237 deliveries equating to an increase of two per cent.





Deliveries of the Panamera car have risen by 73 per cent to more than 19,000 vehicles. However, Porsche's highest-volume model line, the Porsche Macan, also saw an increase of three per cent, taking the delivery volume to over 73,000 units. The Cayenne is also still very much in demand, with over 49,000 units delivered.









