Porsche Platinum Edition available also for Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel
6 February 2017 18:31:13
Porsche tries to make Cayenne a more appealing option for its European customers with the introduction of the new Platinum Edition. the new model is available for the Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel models and bring higher equipment for both models. Together with the Cayenne Diesel and the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, the Platinum Edition now comprises four Cayenne models.
The standard trim now includes 21-inch Sport Edition wheels in Platinum with a satin finish, eight-way leather sports seats with Alcantara seat centres from the Cayenne GTS as well as a number of other comfort features.
In addition to the standard exterior colours of black and white, five optional metallic paint finishes are also available: Jet Black, Mahogany, Purpurite, Carrara White and Rhodium Silver. The exterior package includes elegant and sporty touches in high-gloss black, tinted privacy glass at the rear and wheel arch extensions in the vehicle colour.
There are also Bi-Xenon main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist. The automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors prevent glare from the traffic behind. As you enter the vehicle, the “Platinum Edition” lettering is revealed on the front door entry guards of the refined Cayenne S models.
All of the outer headrests bear the Porsche crest and the front seats can be heated. In terms of infotainment, all of the Platinum models are also equipped with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Online Navigation, the Connect Plus module and the BOSE Surround Sound System. A further feature typical of this edition is the sporty analogue clock on the dashboard.
