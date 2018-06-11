Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan

Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar.





Series production of the first purely electric Porsche is set to begin next year. In preparation, the vehicle previously operating under the working title "Mission E” has now been given its official name: Taycan. T





he name can be roughly translated as “lively young horse,” referencing the imagery at the heart of the Porsche crest, which has featured a leaping steed since 1952.





The Eurasian name also signifies the launch of the first electric sports car with the soul of a Porsche. Porsche announced the name for its first purely electric model as part of the “70 years of Porsche Sports Cars” ceremony.





Two permanently activated synchronous motors (PSM) generating a system output of over 600 horsepower accelerate the electric sports car to 60 miles per hour in well under 3.5 seconds and to 124 miles per hour (200 km/h) on the track in less than twelve seconds. The Porsche Taycan will also offer a consistent level of power that is unprecedented among electric vehicles: multiple launches in a row will be possible without a loss in performance, and the vehicle’s maximum range will be over 300 miles as measured in accordance with the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).





Porsche plans to invest more than six billion Euros in electromobility by 2022, doubling the investment that the company had originally planned. Of the additional three billion Euros, some 500 million Euros will be used for the development of Taycan variants and derivatives, around one billion Euros for electrification and hybridization of the existing product range, several hundred million for the expansion of production sites, and around 700 million Euros for new technologies, charging infrastructure, and smart mobility.

















Tags: porsche, porsche mission e, porsche taycan, porsche electric, porsche supercar

Posted in Porsche, Future Cars