Porsche Macan Turbo unveiled with 440 hp

Porsche is updating the current Macan range. Not with a diesel, as would everyone expect, but with a powerful engine.





The new Macan Turbo has taken the top spot in the Porsche compact SUV model range. The new 2.9-litre, six-cylinder biturbo engine in this extensively reworked top model offers 324 kW (440 PS), ten per cent more power output than its predecessor with 20 per cent less displacement. With the optional Sport Chrono Package, this car can get from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds – three tenths faster than before. The car’s top speed is 270 km/h (plus four km/h).





The new Macan Turbo’s 2.9-litre engine, which is already used by Porsche in its Cayenne and Panamera models, is a latest-generation engine in what is known as the central turbo layout. Both exhaust turbochargers have been arranged inside the V of the cylinders. The cooled exhaust manifold has been integrated into the cylinder head for highly efficient combustion.





The engine delivers 29 kW (40 PS) more than the 3.6-litre, six-cylinder turbo in the predecessor model and a maximum torque of 550 Nm between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. Power transmission is provided by the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive.





The new Macan Turbo comes with the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) as standard. These innovative, high-performance brakes are exclusive to Porsche and, with a tungsten carbide coating on the discs, offer a faster response, less wear and up to 90 per cent less brake dust compared with conventional cast iron brakes. The high-gloss brake discs and white painted brake calipers are characteristic for PSCB and are now available as an optional extra for all other Macan models as well. Optional height-adjustable air suspension with optimised rolling pistons and new shock absorber hydraulics, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are available for a further increase in dynamics. The new 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels come as standard.





The options list now includes a smartphone cradle with Qi standard inductive charging for all Macan models. A heated windscreen, an ioniser to improve the interior’s air quality and the new traffic jam assistant, including adaptive cruise control, are also available. As well as being able to accelerate and brake semi-automatically up to 60 km/h, the system helps the driver to steer in traffic jams and slow-moving traffic.





The new Macan Turbo is now available to order. Prices start at 91,922 euros.













