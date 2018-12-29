Home » News » Porsche » Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

29 December 2018 07:04:00

The 2019 Porsche Macan S facelift is available with two different engines. The customers can use a 2.0 liter turbo unit with 245 horsepower and with a 3.0 liter V6 unit which can deliver 354 HP.

In order to make the car more appealing to the customers, the German car manufacturer developed a special pack thanks to the guys from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. 

Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Photos
The package comes with a Volcano Grey Metallic paint and 20-inch Turbo wheels featuring the same hue and fully lacquered spokes. There are also some SportDesign accessories which were painted in the same color as the body. We see new side sill panels, some subtle tweaks at the back and a motorsport-inspired diffuser. 

Inside the cabin there is a two-tone leather upholstery in Black and Mojave Beige with black seat-center strips. The leather was also used to other interior accessories such as the steering column, seat consoles and onto the edges of the floor mats. 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Photos (2 photos)
  • Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
  • Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA - teaser picture

    2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA - teaser picture

  2. That 90s again: BMW E30 M3 face to face with Audi RS2

    That 90s again: BMW E30 M3 face to face with Audi RS2

  3. 2019 Toyota Supra - leaked pictures

    2019 Toyota Supra - leaked pictures

  4.  
  5. Watch this Nissan Juke transformed into a snowmobile will hit the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show

    Watch this Nissan Juke transformed into a snowmobile will hit the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show

  6. Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

    Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

  7. VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S

    VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Related Specs

  1. 1956 Porsche 1600 Beutler Coupe

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A

  2. 1953 Porsche 550 Coupe

    Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 58.2 kw / 78 bhpN/A

  3. 2001 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

    Engine: Flat-6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 370 nm / 272.9 ft lbs @ 6250 rpm

  4. 2002 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

    Engine: Flat-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 283.4 kw / 380 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 7252 rpm

  5. 2008 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup S

    Engine: Boxer-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LARange Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Infiniti to reveal new electric crossover at NAIASInfiniti to reveal new electric crossover at NAIAS
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Passat is best sold sedan in the mid-size segmentVolkswagen Passat is best sold sedan in the mid-size segment
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold ...

Gadgets

Jaguar Land Rover automatic door openingJaguar Land Rover automatic door opening
Every year, car manufacturers are easing the access inside the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has one of the most advanced technologies when it comes to ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reavealAudi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Copyright CarSession.com