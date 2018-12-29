Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
29 December 2018 07:04:00
|Tweet
The 2019 Porsche Macan S facelift is available with two different engines. The customers can use a 2.0 liter turbo unit with 245 horsepower and with a 3.0 liter V6 unit which can deliver 354 HP.
In order to make the car more appealing to the customers, the German car manufacturer developed a special pack thanks to the guys from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.
The package comes with a Volcano Grey Metallic paint and 20-inch Turbo wheels featuring the same hue and fully lacquered spokes. There are also some SportDesign accessories which were painted in the same color as the body. We see new side sill panels, some subtle tweaks at the back and a motorsport-inspired diffuser.
Inside the cabin there is a two-tone leather upholstery in Black and Mojave Beige with black seat-center strips. The leather was also used to other interior accessories such as the steering column, seat consoles and onto the edges of the floor mats.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA - teaser picture
That 90s again: BMW E30 M3 face to face with Audi RS2
2019 Toyota Supra - leaked pictures
-
Watch this Nissan Juke transformed into a snowmobile will hit the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show
Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
Related Specs
1956 Porsche 1600 Beutler CoupeEngine: Flat 4, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
1953 Porsche 550 CoupeEngine: Boxer-4, Power: 58.2 kw / 78 bhpN/A
2001 Porsche 911 GT3 CupEngine: Flat-6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 370 nm / 272.9 ft lbs @ 6250 rpm
2002 Porsche 911 GT3 CupEngine: Flat-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 283.4 kw / 380 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 7252 rpm
2008 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup SEngine: Boxer-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Infiniti to reveal new electric crossover at NAIAS
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit. ...
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Passat is best sold sedan in the mid-size segment
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold ...
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold ...
Gadgets
Jaguar Land Rover automatic door opening
Every year, car manufacturers are easing the access inside the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has one of the most advanced technologies when it comes to ...
Every year, car manufacturers are easing the access inside the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has one of the most advanced technologies when it comes to ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...