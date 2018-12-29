Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

The 2019 Porsche Macan S facelift is available with two different engines. The customers can use a 2.0 liter turbo unit with 245 horsepower and with a 3.0 liter V6 unit which can deliver 354 HP.





In order to make the car more appealing to the customers, the German car manufacturer developed a special pack thanks to the guys from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.





The package comes with a Volcano Grey Metallic paint and 20-inch Turbo wheels featuring the same hue and fully lacquered spokes. There are also some SportDesign accessories which were painted in the same color as the body. We see new side sill panels, some subtle tweaks at the back and a motorsport-inspired diffuser.





Inside the cabin there is a two-tone leather upholstery in Black and Mojave Beige with black seat-center strips. The leather was also used to other interior accessories such as the steering column, seat consoles and onto the edges of the floor mats.

Tags: 2019 porsche macan s, macan s, porsche, porsche macan, porsche macan facelift

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles