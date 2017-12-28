Porsche Macan got special livery in Singapore
28 December 2017 09:00:04
|Tweet
Porsche has a great motorsport history and this is why the German car manufacturer has come with a new marketing idea. The new campaign was developed in Singapore and five Porsche Macan were dressed in special motorsport livery and than shoot in different locations.
Martini Racing, Pink Pig, Rothmans Design, Salzburg Design and Gulf Design are the five livery selected for this campaign. The Martini Racing is a combination of red, dark blue and light blue stripes. The sponsorship started in 1968.
The second livery which was chosen by Porsche is Pink Pig. These colors were seen for the first time on the one-off 917/20 the car that managed the fastest time in the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans qualifying. The words on the body refer to the various pieces that butchers get when breaking down a pig.
Salzburg Design was seen for the first time in 1970. It was the year that Porsche won its first Le Mans title in a Porsche 917. The white and red car won. The Rothmans design was developed to celebrate the sponsorship with the tabacco company. It was introduced in 1982 on the Porsche 956.
Last, but not least is the Gulf Oil design which is composed of light blue and orange.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1971 Porsche 917 16-Cylinder PrototypeEngine: Prototype Flat-16, Power: 626.4 kw / 840 bhp @ 8300 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior
Earlier this spring, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the S-Class facelift. Now it is time to find out some interesting facts about the convertible version ...
Earlier this spring, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the S-Class facelift. Now it is time to find out some interesting facts about the convertible version ...