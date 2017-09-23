Home » News » Porsche » Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne

Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne

23 September 2017 17:51:38

One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to recall some units of the Cayenne, produced between 2003 and 2006.

Porsche determined that after extended usage and time, fine hairline cracks could possibly appear on the flange of the fuel pump filter on affected vehicles. If this happens, a very small quantity of fuel might seep out causing a fuel odor. 

Authorized Porsche dealers will replace the fuel filter flange on affected vehicles at no charge. Replacement of the fuel filter flange is expected to take approximately one and a half hours.
Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne
Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne Photos
 

There are 50,145 affected vehicles, which means that even the most expensive cars on the market can have dangerous faults. But at least porsche knows about them and wants to solve the problem.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Porsche, Various News

Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne Photos (1 photos)
  • Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford uses Augmented Reality to design cars

    Ford uses Augmented Reality to design cars

  2. Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama

    Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama

  3. Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne

    Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne

  4.  
  5. Honda Odyssey earns 5 NCAP stars in US

    Honda Odyssey earns 5 NCAP stars in US

  6. 2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced

  7. Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December

    Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December

Related Specs

  1. 1962 Porsche 356B Carrera 2

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 113.3 kw / 151.9 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 177.6 nm / 131.0 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm

  2. 1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GT

    Engine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm

  3. 1964 Porsche 356C Carrera 2

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 65.6 kw / 88.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 122.0 nm / 90.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  4. 1969 Porsche 908/2 Spyder

    Engine: Boxer-8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A

  5. 1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

    Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Acura RLX officially revealed2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiledBMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Vin Diesel is here for the DemonVin Diesel is here for the Demon
Dodge has launched a new ad for the mighty Challenger Demon. This time, the ad is named "Winning’s Winning" but we have the same start: Vin Diesel. ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

BMW Z4 Concept - First official videoBMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
Copyright CarSession.com