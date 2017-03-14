Porsche introduces the revised 911 GT3

Porsche continues to update the 911 range with the introduction of the revised 911 GT3 during this year Geneva Motor Show.





The Porsche 911 GT3 delivers motorsport-like performance thanks to its four-litre flat engine. The high-revving naturally aspirated engine with 500 hp remains virtually unchanged from the thoroughbred 911 GT3 Cup racing car. The redesigned chassis with rear-axle steering and the systematic lightweight construction are specifically tuned to convert the engine power into superior driving dynamics.





Developed on the same test track and manufactured on the same production line as the racing cars, Porsche’s motorsport technology has once again been incorporated into a road-approved sportscar.





The new 911 GT3 really comes into its own thanks to its weight-to-power ratio of 3.88 kg/kW (2.86 kg/hp). With seven-speed double-clutch transmission (PDK) as standard, which has been specifically tuned for use in the GT, the two-seater weighs in at 1,430 kg with a full fuel tank and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Its boasts a top speed of 318 km/h.





For proponents of pure driving, Porsche also offers the 911 GT3 with a six-speed sports manual gearbox. This allows the high-performance 911 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h.





The chassis of the new 911 GT3 benefits from Porsche’s motor racing tuning. The new two-seater sits around 25 mm lower than the 911 Carrera S. The active rear-axle steering, depending on the speed, it steers either in the opposite or the same direction as the front wheels, thereby improving the vehicle’s agility and stability. The dynamic engine mounts and the rear differential lock also boost the car’s driving dynamics.





When it comes to its appearance the dominant carbon rear wing emphasises the fact that the sportscar’s form is determined by aerodynamics. The lightweight front end and front spoiler have been optimised for an even better airflow. The aerodynamic enhancement is also evident on the lightweight rear end with exhaust air openings and on the new diffusor.





The 911 GT3 is available to order now. It will be launched in Germany from mid-June. Prices for the new high-performance 911 start at 152,416 euro, including VAT and country-specific equipment.













