Porsche Classic is teasing a special project
22 July 2018 12:55:44
Porsche is cooking a new special project, but this time we are taliking about the Porsche Classic workshop. The guys dropped a single teaser photo showing a classic 911 shape outlined in gold.
The new project is named Classic Project Gold and according to the press release the new project will start as a classic 911 but it will morph intro a truly unique piece of classic car.
According to the clues revealed in the teaser we can say that the base car is a 993 and it will morph into a special version of the 959 racer. We'll see soon how this Porsche Classic project will go but more important what it will become.
