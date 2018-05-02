Porsche Cayenne is now available as a PHEV
2 May 2018 11:35:26
Porsche has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. As the name suggest, the car uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Under the hood of the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is a 3.0 liter engine rated at 340 horsepower and an electric motor that can deliver an additional 136 horsepower. In total, the PHEV system delivers 462 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission.
In the electric mode, the car can run from not to 60 km/h in 6.3 seconds, while the electric range is about 45 kilometers. The battery pack has 14 kWh and it can be recharged in maximum 8 hours.
In Normal mode, the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid can run from not to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 253 km/h. For the first time, the Cayenne will be available with a Head-Up Display and also with the InnoDrive digital copilot.
