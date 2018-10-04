Porsche 935 is a really exclusive race car
4 October 2018 07:00:13
Porsche is always looking back with respect for its history. And once in a while creates some special cars that pay tribute to its true legends of motorsports. The same way happened with the new 935, a race car unveiled on the occasion of “Rennsport Reunion VI” at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. Featuring a body reminiscent of the legendary Porsche 935/78, the 700-horsepower competition vehicle will be produced in a limited number of 77 units.
The race car’s technology is geared towards clubsport events and private training on racetracks. It is based on the street-legal 911 GT2 RS high-performance sports car. Like its historic predecessor, most of the body has been replaced or supplemented by carbon-fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) parts.
The new Porsche 935 measures 191.5 inches (4.87 meters) in length. The width of the exclusive clubsport race car is 80.1 inches (2.03 meters).
The spectacular aerodynamics are a completely new development, and pay tribute to the Porsche 935/78 Le Mans race car, which fans dubbed “Moby Dick” due to its elongated shape, massive fairings, and white base color. The distinctive wheel arch air vents on the front fenders, which also are a feature of the Porsche 911 GT3 R customer racing vehicle, increase downforce at the front axle. Measuring 75.2 inches (1909 millimeters) in width by 15.8 inches (400 millimeters) in depth, the rear wing promotes aerodynamic balance.
These historical references are also visible in the cockpit. The knob on the gearshift lever has a laminated wood design and is reminiscent of historic Porsche race cars such as the 917 and the 909 Bergspyder as well as the street-legal Carrera GT super sports car. The carbon fiber steering wheel and the color display behind it have been taken from the 2019 911 GT3 R. A massive safety cage combined with a racing bucket seat and a six-point safety harness help ensure maximum safety. A second seat for a passenger is available as an optional extra. Air conditioning keeps the interior cool.
The new 935 is powered by a 3.8-liter flat-six-twin-turbo engine, which is largely identical to the high-performance standard unit mounted in the road-legal 911 GT2 RS. Power is transferred to the 310 millimeter wide rear wheels via a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission with rigid mounts.
The new Porsche 935 can be ordered now from 701,948 Euro plus country-specific VAT. In the U.S., this non-street-legal vehicle will be imported and sold by Porsche Motorsport North America of Carson, California.
