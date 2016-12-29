Porsche 918 Spyder - All the US units are recalled
29 December 2016 04:17:53
A recall for a mass-market model is not a big deal. It happens. But when we are talking about a modern hypercar, all these things changes. Today, a news from Porsche has arrived. According to the German car manufacturer, the 918 Spyder will be recalled.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the German hypercar has a problem with the front suspension. The lower control arms could be prone to crack and this is why Porsche will replace all the components. According to the same source, all the 306 units sold in the US are affected by this recall. Unfortunatly this is not the first recall for the Porsche 918 Spyder.
In late 2014 the car was called back in service for some unspecified chassis component, and in 2015 the 918 Spyder arrived in service for a wiring glitch.
As you already know, the Porsche 918 Spyder is the pinnacle of the German car manufacturer. The car has a 4.6 liter V8 engine and two electric motors for a total of 887 horsepower.
