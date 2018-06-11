Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
11 June 2018 18:09:11
|Tweet
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of a open-top sports car. It links the very first Porsche 356 “No. 1” Roadster, which received its operating permit on June 8, 1948, with today’s Porsche cars.
The powertrain under the two-tone painted body of the concept is derived from current GT models. It was developed at the Porsche Motorsport Center in Weissach, which is the birthplace of the 911 GT3, the 911 GT2 RS and, most recently, the 911 GT3 RS. The 911 Speedster Concept celebrated its world premiere as part of the official “70 years of Porsche Sports Cars” anniversary celebration in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.
The characteristics of the 911 Speedster Concept include a shorter windshield frame with a greater windscreen angle and shorter side windows. These features give the concept an even more pronounced stance with a very low fly line, which is reminiscent of its predecessors, for example the Porsche 356 Speedster.
A special rear decklid made of carbon fiber connects behind the front seats, covering supplemental safety bars and featuring two “streamliners”, a traditional element of this sports car design since the first 911 Speedster was introduced in 1988.
Two contrasting black slats between the “streamliners” add an aerodynamic touch, and a transparent Plexiglas™ wind deflector features an etched ‘70 years of Porsche’ logo.
The body of the concept car was adopted from the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet. The fenders, front trunk lid and the rear decklid cover of the concept are made of light-weight carbon fiber reinforced polymer composite material. Traditional GT Silver Metallic and White paintwork harks back to Porsche’s early race cars – as do many of the other carefully crafted details, such as the 50s-style central fuel tank cap positioned in the front trunk lid, the classic Talbot shape of the exterior mirrors or the unique design of the headlights.
Transparent and opaque surfaces on the headlight covers resemble the shape of an “X” and are a nod to a practice prevalent in Porsche’s early years in motorsport. At the time, the headlights were taped up before races to protect them against stone chipping and to prevent the glass from shattering. The wide B-pillars and the rear fascia are decorated with milled, gold-plated Speedster lettering.
The GT development department also supplies the exhaust system with titanium tailpipes and the powertrain, which includes a six-speed manual transmission. The naturally aspirated flat-six engine in this minimalist concept study delivers over 500 horsepower and revs up to 9,000 rpm.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
First teaser pictures with the all-new Skoda Kodiaq RS
2019 Ford Mustang Shleby GT350 comes with an updated suspension and new colors
First teaser video for the new generation Audi A1
-
GMC Yukon Graphite Edition - daker is better
A BMW 8 Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Related Specs
1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm
1989 Porsche 911 SpeedsterEngine: Air-cooled Flat-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231.1 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 264.4 nm / 195.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1994 Porsche 911 SpeedsterEngine: Flat 6, Power: 184.2 kw / 247.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 309.1 nm / 228.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1964 Porsche 911Engine: Flat 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 193.9 nm / 143.0 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1983 Porsche 911 CabrioletEngine: Flat 6, Power: 128.3 kw / 172.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 237.0 nm / 174.8 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...