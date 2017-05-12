Porsche 911 reached one million units

Porsche 911 is a model that manage to have a great success even though the car manufacturer hasn't made big changes during the years. These days in Stuttgart is a very happy atmosphere because the 911 reached one million units produced in 54 years of live.

The anniversary unit was built in Zuffenhausen and is dressed in Irish Green. It also has special alloy wheels, gold badges and a unique interior with houndstooth and wood.

According to the Germans, the model will remain in the manufacturer's possession and it will be displayed in Porsche Museum.





Last year Porsche managed to sell 32,365 911 units. If you are looking at the Cayenne that value is poor, but you don't have to forget that 911 isn't a Porsche for everyone.





Source: Porsche