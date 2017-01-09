Porsche 911 GTS launched in NAIAS Detroit 2017
9 January 2017 17:43:41
Porsche has always some special models in its sleeves. The best examples are the newly introduced GTS versions inside the 911 range, during this year Detroit Motor Show. There are five new GTS models: the 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive (both available as a Coupé and Cabriolet) and the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive.
The 3.0-liter flat-six cylinder with larger turbochargers delivers 450 horsepower, which is 30 horsepower more than the current 911 Carrera S and 20 horsepower above the previous, naturally-aspirated GTS model. All GTS variants are equipped as standard with a seven-speed manual transmission. The seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission is available as an option.
The new engine delivers 405 lb.-ft. of torque (37 lb-ft. more than the Carrera S) further improves acceleration and responsiveness. Maximum torque is available between 2150 and 5000 rpm.
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard on all GTS models. The GTS Coupes feature the PASM Sport Suspension, which drops the ride height by 0.39 inches (10 millimeters) compared to the PASM suspension, which is standard on all 911 models including the Cabriolet and Targa variants of the GTS.
The 911 GTS Coupe models accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour 0.2 seconds faster than the respective Carrera S and 4S Coupés. When equipped with the optional PDK (Porsche Doppelkupplung) transmission, the Carrera 4 GTS Coupé takes just 3.4 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour.
The GTS Cabriolet and Targa models reach 60 mph 0.3 seconds faster than the comparable Carrera S/4S Cabriolet or Targa 4S models. Top track speed of the GTS models is up to 3 mph higher, depending on the variant. The 911 GTS Coupé with manual transmission and rear-wheel drive is capable of 193 mph.
The GTS models distinguish themselves within the 911 model line. The new Sport Design front end with a spoiler lip painted is combined with an increased rear spoiler extension height, that reduces lift on the front and rear axle compared to the Carrera S models. Tinted tail lights, rear lid grill strips with a satin black finish and tailpipes in high-gloss black, which are part of the standard Sport Exhaust system, give the GTS a striking appearance.
A new black trim strip between the tail lights is featured on the rear-wheel-drive variants. A light strip between the tail lights is reserved for the all-wheel-drive models. Sport Design exterior mirrors, 20-inch center lock wheels painted in satin black, and black GTS logos on the doors represent further visual enhancements.
