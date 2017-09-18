Home » News » Porsche » Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

18 September 2017 18:35:13

As if the current 911 GT3 wasn't fast enough, Porsche used this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil the new Touring Package. The name "Touring Package" harkens back to a variant of the 911 Carrera RS from 1973. The 911 design and classic interior features were key elements of this model. The new 911 GT3 when equipped with the Touring Package follows the same concept, and retains the two-seater arrangement of the 911 GT3.

Instead of the fixed rear wing, when equipped with the optional Touring Package, the GT3 will have an adaptive rear spoiler similar to that of the 911 Carrera models. With the exception of the rear spoiler treatment, the body of the GT3 with the optional Touring Package remains unchanged.

Like the other GT3 models, it is based upon the body of the 911 Carrera 4 model, which is 1.7 inches (44 millimeters) wider at the rear wheel arches. It sits about one inch (25 millimeters) lower than the 911 Carrera S. It also has large air intakes in the specially designed front fascia, as well as the air intake that is typical of the 911 GT3 model, located in front of the luggage compartment lid.

In contrast to the other GT3 models, the front turn signal lenses and the taillights are not tinted. The 911 GT3 with Touring Package sits on forged center lock alloy wheels. At the front, 245/35 ZR 20 tires are fitted on nine-inch wide wheels, while at the rear 305/30 ZR 20 tires are mounted on twelve-inch wide wheels.
Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment
Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment Photos

The interior creates the feel of a classic sports car with a manual transmission. In line with the character of a GT car, leather is prevalent rather than Alcantara, which is used in other GT3 models. The steering wheel rim with twelve o'clock marker, shift lever, door panel armrests, center console storage compartment lid and interior door handles are upholstered in smooth-finish leather. The seat centers are made of black fabric. The headrests feature embossed Porsche crests and all seams in the partial leather interior are sewn in black thread. The finishing touch to the interior is black brushed aluminum trim.

The naturally aspirated four-liter flat-six engine is taken from the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 Cup race cars. It is the most powerful naturally aspirated flat-six direct-injection engine that Porsche has ever developed for a street-legal car. The engine is characterized by its high-revving nature. The crankshaft spins at up to 9,000 revolutions per minute.

The Touring Package option is now available to order and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in early 2018. Like other 911 GT3 models, the version with Touring Package costs $143,600, excluding any available options and the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment Photos (2 photos)
  • Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment
  • Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Mercedes S560e US pricing announced

    2018 Mercedes S560e US pricing announced

  2. Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

    Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

  3. BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled

    BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled

  4.  
  5. 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo launched

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo launched

  6. Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition by Kahnn Design

    Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition by Kahnn Design

  7. Vin Diesel is here for the Demon

    Vin Diesel is here for the Demon

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Porsche 911 GT3

    Engine: Aluminum, Water Cooled, Flat-6, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 370 nm / 272.9 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 2003 Porsche 911 GT3

    Engine: Water Cooled, Aluminum, Opposed 6-Cylinder, Power: 284.1 kw / 381 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 385.05 nm / 284 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 2007 Porsche 911 GT3

    Engine: Flat-6, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 405.39 nm / 299 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  4. 2001 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

    Engine: Flat-6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 370 nm / 272.9 ft lbs @ 6250 rpm

  5. 2002 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

    Engine: Flat-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 283.4 kw / 380 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 7252 rpm

New Vehicles

2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...

Concept Cars

Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor ShowKia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces Air Care ClimatronicVolkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...

Various News

Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 secondsBugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same videoSUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
Copyright CarSession.com