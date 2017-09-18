Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

As if the current 911 GT3 wasn't fast enough, Porsche used this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil the new Touring Package. The name "Touring Package" harkens back to a variant of the 911 Carrera RS from 1973. The 911 design and classic interior features were key elements of this model. The new 911 GT3 when equipped with the Touring Package follows the same concept, and retains the two-seater arrangement of the 911 GT3.





Instead of the fixed rear wing, when equipped with the optional Touring Package, the GT3 will have an adaptive rear spoiler similar to that of the 911 Carrera models. With the exception of the rear spoiler treatment, the body of the GT3 with the optional Touring Package remains unchanged.





Like the other GT3 models, it is based upon the body of the 911 Carrera 4 model, which is 1.7 inches (44 millimeters) wider at the rear wheel arches. It sits about one inch (25 millimeters) lower than the 911 Carrera S. It also has large air intakes in the specially designed front fascia, as well as the air intake that is typical of the 911 GT3 model, located in front of the luggage compartment lid.





In contrast to the other GT3 models, the front turn signal lenses and the taillights are not tinted. The 911 GT3 with Touring Package sits on forged center lock alloy wheels. At the front, 245/35 ZR 20 tires are fitted on nine-inch wide wheels, while at the rear 305/30 ZR 20 tires are mounted on twelve-inch wide wheels.





The interior creates the feel of a classic sports car with a manual transmission. In line with the character of a GT car, leather is prevalent rather than Alcantara, which is used in other GT3 models. The steering wheel rim with twelve o'clock marker, shift lever, door panel armrests, center console storage compartment lid and interior door handles are upholstered in smooth-finish leather. The seat centers are made of black fabric. The headrests feature embossed Porsche crests and all seams in the partial leather interior are sewn in black thread. The finishing touch to the interior is black brushed aluminum trim.





The naturally aspirated four-liter flat-six engine is taken from the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 Cup race cars. It is the most powerful naturally aspirated flat-six direct-injection engine that Porsche has ever developed for a street-legal car. The engine is characterized by its high-revving nature. The crankshaft spins at up to 9,000 revolutions per minute.





The Touring Package option is now available to order and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in early 2018. Like other 911 GT3 models, the version with Touring Package costs $143,600, excluding any available options and the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee.













Tags: porsche, porsche 911 gt3, porsche 911 gt3 touring package, touring package, porsche 911

