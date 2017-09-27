Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the new Nurburgring King
27 September 2017 10:58:14
Porsche has set a new record for road-approved sports cars on the 20.6-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife. The record-run was achieved thanks to the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS model on September 20.
The record time of 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds was achieved in the presence of a notary and surpassed even Porsche’s own expectations. Behind the wheel of the 911 GT2 RS was Lars Kern, a Porsche test driver who managed to come with an average speed of 184.11 km/h.
Under the hood of the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a boxer 3.8 liter engine rated at 700 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the rear wheels via a seven speed PDK transmission. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 340 km/h. Here is the record-run of the new 911 GT2 RS.
