Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the fastest production car around Road Atlanta circuit

30 March 2019 10:11:19

Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a hell of a car. The German sports car is very quick and can deliver its performance around the various circuits around the globe.

This time, the 911 GT2 RS was put against the 2.54 miles long road course of Road Atlanta. It managed to run a lap in just 1:24.88 minutes with Randy Pobst driver behind the wheels. 

As a result, the 911 GT2 RS become the fastest production car arond Road Atlanta circuit. As a reminder, the car was stock and it features Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires while the Racelogic was used to record and validate the lap time. 

During the same session, Porsche also put a 911 GT3 RS on the same track. It managed to do a lap in 1:26.24 minutes becoming the second car who beats the previous record for production models. 

 
 
 

