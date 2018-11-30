Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here
30 November 2018 05:12:39
|Tweet
Porsche decided to unveil a special version of the current generation 911 GT2 RS. Even thought we have a new 911 generation, the hardcore GT2 RS won't see a new version in the next years.
As a result, Porsche decided to unveil the Clubsport version during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Under the hood is the same 3.8 liter flat six engine that can deliver 700 horsepower while the power is sent to the wheels via a seven speed dual-clutch transmission.
Six-piston reace-spec brake calipers with 15 inch rotors are mounted on the front while at the back you'll find four-piston caliper with smaller rotors. The new 911 GT2 RS Clubsport has 1,390 kilograms and Porsche installed new switches on the center console which allow the driver to easily adjust or shut the traction and stability management systems off completely, all on-the-fly.
Inside the cabin you'll find a special roll cage with just a single seat. The carbon steering wheel and the digital instrument display are borrowed from the 911 GT3 RS. A six point racing harness is a must in this track-oriented car. Also you'll get air conditioning.
Porsche is planning to built just 200 cars which owners can run at clubsport events and some international events.
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here Photos (5 photos)
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
