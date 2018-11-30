Home » News » Porsche » Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here

30 November 2018 05:12:39

Porsche decided to unveil a special version of the current generation 911 GT2 RS. Even thought we have a new 911 generation, the hardcore GT2 RS won't see a new version in the next years. 

As a result, Porsche decided to unveil the Clubsport version during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Under the hood is the same 3.8 liter flat six engine that can deliver 700 horsepower while the power is sent to the wheels via a seven speed dual-clutch transmission. 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here Photos
Six-piston reace-spec brake calipers with 15 inch rotors are mounted on the front while at the back you'll find four-piston caliper with smaller rotors. The new 911 GT2 RS Clubsport has 1,390 kilograms and Porsche installed new switches on the center console which allow the driver to easily adjust or shut the traction and stability management systems off completely, all on-the-fly. 

Inside the cabin you'll find a special roll cage with just a single seat. The carbon steering wheel and the digital instrument display are borrowed from the 911 GT3 RS. A six point racing harness is a must in this track-oriented car. Also you'll get air conditioning.

Porsche is planning to built just 200 cars which owners can run at clubsport events and some international events. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here Photos (5 photos)
  • Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here
  • Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here
  • Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here
  • Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is here

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Kia Niro EV lands in US

    2019 Kia Niro EV lands in US

  2. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk available in UK

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk available in UK

  3. Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled

    Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled

  4.  
  5. Hyundai Palisade unveiled in the US

    Hyundai Palisade unveiled in the US

  6. Mopar introduces 200 parts for 2020 Jeep Gladiator

    Mopar introduces 200 parts for 2020 Jeep Gladiator

  7. 2019 Nissan Maxima and 2019 Murano available in US

    2019 Nissan Maxima and 2019 Murano available in US

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Porsche 911 GT2

    Engine: Flat-6, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 585 nm / 431.5 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 2002 Porsche 911 GT2

    Engine: Water Cooled , All Aluminum, Flat-6, Power: 344.5 kw / 462.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 620 nm / 457.3 ft lbs @ 3500-4500 rpm

  3. 2004 Porsche 911 GT2

    Engine: Water Cooled , All Aluminum, Flat-6, Power: 344.5 kw / 483 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs @ 3500-4500 rpm

  4. 2008 Porsche 911 GT2

    Engine: Aluminum M96/70S Flat-6, Power: 395.2 kw / 530 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 684.69 nm / 505 ft lbs @ 2200-4500 rpm

  5. 1998 Porsche 911 GT2 R

    Engine: Twin turbo Flat-6, Power: 361.7 kw / 485.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 665 nm / 490.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one chargeAudi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...

Custom Cars

2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...

Future Cars

Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybridsPeugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...

Market News

Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in ChinaVolkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...

Gadgets

Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars tooMazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...

Various News

The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UKThe new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on trackVideo - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...
Copyright CarSession.com