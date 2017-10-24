Porsche 911 Carrera T special edition launched
24 October 2017 04:13:09
|Tweet
With all this range of SUV's, crossovers and even estates, a purist car from Porsche is a real celebration for the fans. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer is reinvigorating the concept of the puristic 911 T model from 1968 with the new 2018 911 Carrera T.
With less weight, a manual transmission with a shorter constant transaxle ratio, and a standard mechanical rear differential lock, the 911 Carrera T ("T" stands for Touring) is also equipped with performance-enhancing features that are not available on the standard 911 Carrera.
This includes the PASM Sport Suspension with a 0.39-inch (10 mm) lower ride height, a shortened gear lever with an embossed shift pattern in red, and seat centers made of Sport-Tex material. Rear-axle steering is not available for the standard 911 Carrera but is an option for the 911 Carrera T.
Based on the 370 hp 911 Carrera Coupe, the new model features unique design elements. The 911 Carrera T is equipped to be light and sporty: The rear windshield and rear side windows are made of lightweight glass, and door opener loops on the inside replace the conventional door openers. Similar to the 911 GTS models, sound insulation has been reduced. Weighing 3,142 pounds, the 911 Carrera T is the lightest model in the 911 Carrera range.
The 911 Carrera T is fitted with an aerodynamically optimized front spoiler lip that comes with the PASM Sport Suspension. The SportDesign exterior mirrors are painted in Agate Grey. The vehicle's side profile features 20-inch Carrera S wheels painted in Titanium Grey and a stripe bearing the model designation.
The louvers of the rear decklid grill, the Porsche logotype, and the model designation "911 Carrera T" are finished in Agate Grey. The standard Sport Exhaust System with black exhaust tips characterizes the rear of the car. Paint options of Lava Orange, Black, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue as well as the metallic colors Carrera White, Jet Black and GT Silver are available.
The 911 Carrera T is fitted with black 4-way electrically adjustable Sport Seats Plus with seat centers in Sport-Tex. The headrests are embroidered with a black "911" logo. When ordered with the optional Full Bucket Seats (available on a 911 Carrera model for the first time), rear seats are deleted. The GT Sport Steering wheel with leather rim, also standard, comes fitted with a switch for driving mode selection.
The twin-turbo 3.0 flat-six engine develops 370 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque, the latter of which is available in a broad range between 1,750 and 5,000 rpm. Thanks to the manual transmission with a shorter constant transaxle ratio and the mechanical rear differential lock, the 911 Carrera T accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, 0.1 second quicker than the standard 911 Carrera.
The manual version reaches a top track speed of 182 mph. When equipped with the optional PDK transmission, the 911 Carrera T reaches 60 mph in 4.0 seconds using the standard launch control feature and has a top track speed of 180 mph.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Limited EditionEngine: Flat 6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 412.17 nm / 304 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTSEngine: Air Cooled, Type 587/3, All Aluminum, Flat 4 w/Dry Sump, Power: 134.2 kw / 180 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 195.92 nm / 144.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1983 Porsche 911 CabrioletEngine: Flat 6, Power: 128.3 kw / 172.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 237.0 nm / 174.8 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1990 Porsche 911 CabrioletEngine: Air-Cooled Flat-6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
1994 Porsche 911 CabrioletEngine: Air-Cooled Flat-6, Power: 202.8 kw / 272.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Future Cars
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
First Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...