Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS British Legends Edition introduced

Two years after its return in Le Mans, Porsche is already making history. The German brand is the most successful in the 24 hours race with an unrivalled 19 wins in the French endurance race. And British drivers have played an important role in delivering these historical achievements.





In celebration of this success, and in special honour of three Britons who helped deliver these victories, a special model with limited availability - the 911 Carrera 4 GTS ‘British Legends Edition’ - is launched today.





Designed by the drivers who each took historic wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the factory Porsche team - Richard Attwood (winner 1970), Derek Bell MBE (winner 1981, 1982, 1986, 1987), and Nick Tandy (winner 2015) - the car has been developed by Porsche Cars GB together with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur at the company headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.





Derek Bell is Britain’s most successful race driver in the Le Mans 24 Hours, with a total of five wins overall and four triumphs with Porsche. His British Legends Edition celebrates his 1982 victory in the debut season for the iconic 956 racing car.





There is a 911 Carrera 4 GTS British Legends Edition unique to each driver, identified by the number of their winning Porsche racing car and its colour scheme incorporated into the livery. A Union Jack symbol combined with the driver’s signature is a further motorsport-inspired leitmotif.





Each British Legends Edition is finished intricately by hand in the new Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur workshop. Special features such as the Satin finish black door mirrors, carbon floor mats with Alcantara edging and a steering column casing in Alcantara make their first appearance on this 911.





The 3.0-litre flat-six cylinder ‘boxer’ engine in the 911 GTS offers 450 hp (331 kW). This engine delivers 30 hp (22 kW) more than the 911 Carrera S.





The 550 Nm of pulling power is available between 2,150 and 5,000 rpm. As with the 911 Carrera, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is standard on GTS models. The British Legends Edition features PASM sports suspension and PDCC, which lowers the body by 10 mm. Each GTS also features the Sport Chrono Package incorporating dynamic engine mounts and steering wheel-mounted mode switch, plus a switchable, modified sports exhaust system.









