Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

Porsche is expanding 718 range with the introduction of the new GTW version. It will be available on both the Cayman and the Boxster.





The vehicles’ power has now been increased to 365 hp thanks to a newly developed intake duct and an optimised turbocharger for the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine. With these improvements, the engine delivers 15 hp more power than the 718 S model and up to 35 hp more power than its GTS predecessor models with naturally aspirated engines.





The maximum torque of 430 Nm provides even better acceleration and flexibility values. This is available between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. When combined with the PDK and Sport Chrono Package, the GTS models accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The vehicles’ top speed is 290 km/h.





The new Sport Design apron at the front of the vehicle emphasises the vehicles’ sporty character. As is typical for GTS models, the front light modules and the Bi-Xenon headlights are black-tinted.





At the rear of the vehicle, the tinted tail lights, black logos, black rear apron and centrally positioned black tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system give the GTS a unique appearance. Black GTS logos at the base of the doors and 20-inch wheels painted in black (satin finish) complete the side view.





The 718 GTS models are available to order now and arrive in dealerships in mid-December 2017. The prices for the vehicles in Germany are: 718 Boxster GTS from EUR 78,160 and 718 Cayman GTS from EUR 76,137.









