Home » News » Porsche » Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

21 October 2017 11:50:24

Porsche is expanding 718 range with the introduction of the new GTW version. It will be available on both the Cayman and the Boxster.

The vehicles’ power has now been increased to 365 hp thanks to a newly developed intake duct and an optimised turbocharger for the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine. With these improvements, the engine delivers 15 hp more power than the 718 S model and up to 35 hp more power than its GTS predecessor models with naturally aspirated engines.

The maximum torque of 430 Nm provides even better acceleration and flexibility values. This is available between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. When combined with the PDK and Sport Chrono Package, the GTS models accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The vehicles’ top speed is 290 km/h.
Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version
Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version Photos

The new Sport Design apron at the front of the vehicle emphasises the vehicles’ sporty character. As is typical for GTS models, the front light modules and the Bi-Xenon headlights are black-tinted. 

At the rear of the vehicle, the tinted tail lights, black logos, black rear apron and centrally positioned black tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system give the GTS a unique appearance. Black GTS logos at the base of the doors and 20-inch wheels painted in black (satin finish) complete the side view.

The 718 GTS models are available to order now and arrive in dealerships in mid-December 2017. The prices for the vehicles in Germany are: 718 Boxster GTS from EUR 78,160 and 718 Cayman GTS from EUR 76,137.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version Photos (1 photos)
  • Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

    Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

  2. Maserati Levante S available in UK

    Maserati Levante S available in UK

  3. McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car

    McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car

  4.  
  5. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 receives new special editions

    Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 receives new special editions

  6. Polestar will sell its cars just online

    Polestar will sell its cars just online

  7. Toyota Sienna recall issued in US

    Toyota Sienna recall issued in US

Related Specs

  1. 1962 Porsche 718/8 W-RS Spyder

    Engine: Boxer-8, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 8400 rpmN/A

  2. 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60/61 Spyder

    Engine: Type 547/4 Flat-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 8000 rpm

  3. 1958 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder

    Engine: Type 47/3 Air-Cooled Flat-4, Power: 105.9 kw / 142 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A

  4. 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS

    Engine: Air Cooled, Type 587/3, All Aluminum, Flat 4 w/Dry Sump, Power: 134.2 kw / 180 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 195.92 nm / 144.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

    Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie OliverLand Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...

Future Cars

GM outlines its zero-emissions plansGM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your carNissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...

Various News

First Polestar model - teaser picturesFirst Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Copyright CarSession.com