Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version
21 October 2017 11:50:24
Porsche is expanding 718 range with the introduction of the new GTW version. It will be available on both the Cayman and the Boxster.
The vehicles’ power has now been increased to 365 hp thanks to a newly developed intake duct and an optimised turbocharger for the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine. With these improvements, the engine delivers 15 hp more power than the 718 S model and up to 35 hp more power than its GTS predecessor models with naturally aspirated engines.
The maximum torque of 430 Nm provides even better acceleration and flexibility values. This is available between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. When combined with the PDK and Sport Chrono Package, the GTS models accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The vehicles’ top speed is 290 km/h.
The new Sport Design apron at the front of the vehicle emphasises the vehicles’ sporty character. As is typical for GTS models, the front light modules and the Bi-Xenon headlights are black-tinted.
At the rear of the vehicle, the tinted tail lights, black logos, black rear apron and centrally positioned black tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system give the GTS a unique appearance. Black GTS logos at the base of the doors and 20-inch wheels painted in black (satin finish) complete the side view.
The 718 GTS models are available to order now and arrive in dealerships in mid-December 2017. The prices for the vehicles in Germany are: 718 Boxster GTS from EUR 78,160 and 718 Cayman GTS from EUR 76,137.
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
