Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition has some visual modifications
14 October 2019 15:46:35
Porsche has not unveil the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, but until than, the company's German division is introducing a special edition of the road legal model. We are speaking about the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition which was unveiled at the Hockenheimring last weekend.
As you can simply imagine, the car celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Porsche Sports Cup Germany, a customer and club sport series organized in Germany.
On the outside, the track toy comes with a red double stripe on the driver's side. A similar shade was also used for the rear wing Porsche lettering on the top and also for the side mirror caps or rim flange. The same red color is used on the lateral and it also contains the 15 number to signal how many years have passed since the introduction of the Porsche Sports Cup Germany.
There are also 20 inch wheels and GT4 logo. The basis of the car is the new 718 Cayman GT4 with the 309 kW (420 PS) four-litre, six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. The distinctive features include the aerodynamics concept with large front spoiler lip, air curtains, diffuser and fixed rear wing. The GT running gear permits an emotionally charged driving experience thanks to its outstanding cornering dynamics. The PASM damping system (Porsche Active Suspension Management) is designed specifically for race track driving. Lowering by 30 millimetres also improves the transverse dynamics potential.
