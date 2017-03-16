Pornhub is helping Boston and New Jersey authorities to clean up the snow with branded plows

This is the best advertising campaign I have seen in my life. As you know, the northeastern United States was caught with the guard down by a late-season snow storm. And the help come from Pornhub.





The online pornography portal hired a few dozen plow trucks to clear snow off of public streets in New Jersey and Boston. The guys from Pornhub didn't ask for payment in return, but all the plows got the company logo.





“The Pornhub team understands that by this time of year, most cities have run up their budget in snow removal and we thought we’d lend a hand in getting our fans plowed”, Pornhub executive Corey Price told Boston magazine.





More than that, the company encouraged those who needed their streets cleaned up to write down to phubplows@gmail.com and share the posts with the hashtag #pornhubplows.





Tags: pornhub

Posted in Miscellaneous, Various News

Source: Carscoops