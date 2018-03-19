Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus

More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal and vertical mobility has been imagined by Audi, Italdesign and Airbus. The “Pop.Up Next” modular concept could, in the distant future, transport people in cities and conveniently on the road and in the air, at the same time solving traffic problems.





The ultra-light, two-seater passenger cabin can be attached either to a car module or to a flight module. Audi is supporting the project with know-how on battery technology and automation.





The dominant interior feature is a 49-inch screen, while interaction between humans and the machine is performed by speech and face recognition, eye-tracking and a touch function.





Italdesign develops future-oriented vehicle concepts for Audi and customers around the globe. Jörg Astalosch, CEO of Italdesign, says: “Various players will define the rules of urban mobility in the future. We are proud to collaborate with Airbus, the leading company in the aerospace industry, to investigate solutions for future mobility.”









