Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus
19 March 2018 16:46:16
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal and vertical mobility has been imagined by Audi, Italdesign and Airbus. The “Pop.Up Next” modular concept could, in the distant future, transport people in cities and conveniently on the road and in the air, at the same time solving traffic problems.
The ultra-light, two-seater passenger cabin can be attached either to a car module or to a flight module. Audi is supporting the project with know-how on battery technology and automation.
The dominant interior feature is a 49-inch screen, while interaction between humans and the machine is performed by speech and face recognition, eye-tracking and a touch function.
Italdesign develops future-oriented vehicle concepts for Audi and customers around the globe. Jörg Astalosch, CEO of Italdesign, says: “Various players will define the rules of urban mobility in the future. We are proud to collaborate with Airbus, the leading company in the aerospace industry, to investigate solutions for future mobility.”
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
