Home » News » Audi » Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus

Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus

19 March 2018 16:46:16

More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal and vertical mobility has been imagined by Audi, Italdesign and Airbus. The “Pop.Up Next” modular concept could, in the distant future, transport people in cities and conveniently on the road and in the air, at the same time solving traffic problems.

The ultra-light, two-seater passenger cabin can be attached either to a car module or to a flight module. Audi is supporting the project with know-how on battery technology and automation.
Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus
Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus Photos

The dominant interior feature is a 49-inch screen, while interaction between humans and the machine is performed by speech and face recognition, eye-tracking and a touch function.

Italdesign develops future-oriented vehicle concepts for Audi and customers around the globe. Jörg Astalosch, CEO of Italdesign, says: “Various players will define the rules of urban mobility in the future. We are proud to collaborate with Airbus, the leading company in the aerospace industry, to investigate solutions for future mobility.”


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Audi, Concept Cars

Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus Photos (1 photos)
  • Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga

    Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga

  2. Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced

    Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced

  3. Ford Mustang Need for Green paint available

    Ford Mustang Need for Green paint available

  4.  
  5. Ford details its future US strategy

    Ford details its future US strategy

  6. Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK

    Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK

  7. Volkswagen Golf receives a new micro-hybrid petrol engine

    Volkswagen Golf receives a new micro-hybrid petrol engine

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-Line

    Engine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm

  2. 1996 Audi S8

    Engine: V8, Power: 250 kw / 335.3 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  3. 2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs

  4. 2008 Audi RS6 Avant

    Engine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm

  5. 2007 Audi S5

    Engine: V8, Power: 263.98 kw / 354 bhp @ 3500 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com