Polestar will deliver a performance version of the Volvo S60
13 June 2018 15:05:05
|Tweet
The next generation Volvo S60 will be officially unveiled in a few days. The event will took place at the the company’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina. According to the Swedish car manufacturer, this will be the sole factory where Volvo will assemble the sedan.
But great news have come today. According to a press release, Polestar, the preformance division and subbrand of Volvo, will deliver a special version of the S60 sedan.
The range-topping T8 Twin Engine will come in a hotter state which will take shape of a “Polestar Engineered” specification. As you can imagine, this version will be positioned above the R-Design and it will also be available for the XC60 and V60 as well beginning with 2019.
The standard Volvo S60 T8 Twin-Engine will have a plug-in hybrid powertraing that is good for 400 horsepower and 640 Nm peak of torque, the Polestar version will offer 415 horsepower and 670 Nm (in the U.S. guise). Also, the car will come with some software upgrades for the transmission and suspensions.
There will be some upgrades in the interior and also for the braking system. As a reminder, the 2019 Volvo S60 will be unveiled on June 20.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2005 Volvo T6 RoadsterEngine: S80 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo S80 T6Engine: B6284T BiTurbo Inline-6, Power: 202.8 kw / 272.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 2100-5000 rpm
1979 Volvo 262 CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US police
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...