Polestar will deliver a performance version of the Volvo S60

The next generation Volvo S60 will be officially unveiled in a few days. The event will took place at the the company’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina. According to the Swedish car manufacturer, this will be the sole factory where Volvo will assemble the sedan.





But great news have come today. According to a press release, Polestar, the preformance division and subbrand of Volvo, will deliver a special version of the S60 sedan.





The range-topping T8 Twin Engine will come in a hotter state which will take shape of a “Polestar Engineered” specification. As you can imagine, this version will be positioned above the R-Design and it will also be available for the XC60 and V60 as well beginning with 2019.





The standard Volvo S60 T8 Twin-Engine will have a plug-in hybrid powertraing that is good for 400 horsepower and 640 Nm peak of torque, the Polestar version will offer 415 horsepower and 670 Nm (in the U.S. guise). Also, the car will come with some software upgrades for the transmission and suspensions.





There will be some upgrades in the interior and also for the braking system. As a reminder, the 2019 Volvo S60 will be unveiled on June 20.

Tags: volvo s60, volvo s60 polestar

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles