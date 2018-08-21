Home » News » Volvo » Polestar upgrades AWD system on Volvo cars

Polestar upgrades AWD system on Volvo cars

21 August 2018 05:54:09

Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance division. 

Recently, Volvo has introduced a new Polestar-developed software upgrade that increases torque distribution to the rear wheels of Volvo cars equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), for more dynamic driving.

The optimisation software, developed by Volvo Car Group’s new electric performance brand, Polestar, increases the amount and frequency of torque distributed to the rear wheels, improving steering with enhanced turn-in, better control and engagement when cornering, and improved traction when pulling away, delivering a more engaging drive.
The AWD optimisation is engaged simply by selecting the Dynamic drive mode, or when the Electronic Stability Control is disengaged.

The new rear-wheel torque distribution feature adds another optimisation area to the latest Polestar software upgrade. The five existing areas include sharper throttle response, faster off-throttle response, quicker gearchanges, optimised gearshift points and in-corner gear holding, as well as increased engine output.

The Polestar AWD optimisation will be available for petrol and diesel models of the Volvo 90 series, 60 series and XC40 cars, from August 2018 onwards.




