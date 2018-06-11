Polestar 1 to be introduced at Goowdood Motor Show

Polestar, the recently established performance division of Volvo, is almost ready to introduce its first car. Called Polestar 1, the coupe is set to make its first dynamic appearance at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 12-15 July.





Festival goers will see prototype #004 of the two-door Electric Performance Hybrid charge up the famous hill climb, set in the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex, England.





Driven by Polestar chief test driver Joakim Rydholm, the drive is part of the continued global launch of the Polestar brand and the Polestar 1. It’s an opportunity for enthusiasts and the public to get a closer look at the design and performance of the car.





Polestar will also be present in the manufacturer area. In contrast to the camouflaged prototype, two production-specification Polestar 1 cars will be on display, representing yet another opportunity to experience the car in detail ahead of the first customer deliveries in mid-2019.





Following the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Polestar 1 will make its North American debut at Monterey Car Week in California from 23-26 August.













