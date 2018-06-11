Home » News » Volvo » Polestar 1 to be introduced at Goowdood Motor Show

Polestar 1 to be introduced at Goowdood Motor Show

11 June 2018 18:14:08

Polestar, the recently established performance division of Volvo, is almost ready to introduce its first car. Called Polestar 1, the coupe is set to make its first dynamic appearance at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 12-15 July. 

Festival goers will see prototype #004 of the two-door Electric Performance Hybrid charge up the famous hill climb, set in the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex, England.

Driven by Polestar chief test driver Joakim Rydholm, the drive is part of the continued global launch of the Polestar brand and the Polestar 1. It’s an opportunity for enthusiasts and the public to get a closer look at the design and performance of the car.
Polestar 1 to be introduced at Goowdood Motor Show
Polestar 1 to be introduced at Goowdood Motor Show Photos

Polestar will also be present in the manufacturer area. In contrast to the camouflaged prototype, two production-specification Polestar 1 cars will be on display, representing yet another opportunity to experience the car in detail ahead of the first customer deliveries in mid-2019.

Following the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Polestar 1 will make its North American debut at Monterey Car Week in California from 23-26 August.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles

Polestar 1 to be introduced at Goowdood Motor Show Photos (1 photos)
  • Polestar 1 to be introduced at Goowdood Motor Show

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. First teaser pictures with the all-new Skoda Kodiaq RS

    First teaser pictures with the all-new Skoda Kodiaq RS

  2. 2019 Ford Mustang Shleby GT350 comes with an updated suspension and new colors

    2019 Ford Mustang Shleby GT350 comes with an updated suspension and new colors

  3. First teaser video for the new generation Audi A1

    First teaser video for the new generation Audi A1

  4.  
  5. GMC Yukon Graphite Edition - daker is better

    GMC Yukon Graphite Edition - daker is better

  6. A BMW 8 Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash

    A BMW 8 Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash

  7. Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan

    Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan

Related Specs

  1. 1961 Volvo P 120

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhpN/A

  2. 1969 Volvo P 130 T

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 88.0 kw / 118 bhpN/A

  3. 1963 Volvo P 1800 S

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 151.85 nm / 112.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1956 Volvo P 1900 Sport

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A

  5. 1936 Volvo PV 51 Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...

Concept Cars

This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury conceptThis is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUVHyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...

Market News

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...

Gadgets

2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...

Various News

Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Copyright CarSession.com