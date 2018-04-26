Polestar 1 Coupe pricing announced
26 April 2018 17:23:57
|Tweet
Polestar, Volvo's performance division, is continuing its global expansion and is introduced on the Chinese market, during the Beijing Auto Show.
Following its media launch in Shanghai in October 2017, and recent European launch at the Geneva Motor Show, this is the first time the Chinese public has the chance to see the Polestar 1, the first car from the new electric performance brand, Polestar.
Pricing for the Polestar 1 has now been confirmed as 1.45 million RMB in China, 155,000 euros in Europe and $155 000 in the United States, giving customers a clear understanding of where the Polestar 1 sits in the marketplace. Details of Polestar’s all-inclusive subscription pricing will be confirmed at a later date.
In March, pre-orders for the Polestar 1 were opened to over 7,000 people in 18 countries who had expressed interest in owning a Polestar 1, enabling them to pay a deposit as a placeholder in the queue for the car.
Polestar began building strong momentum immediately after its launch last October, which was closely followed by the start of construction at the new Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. The dedicated facility now has a completed roof structure and is on track towards tooling installation and pre-production testing by the end of 2018. The Polestar Production Centre will build all Polestar 1 cars for customers around the globe.
The Polestar 1 is an Electric Performance Hybrid GT which produces 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, as well as 150 km of pure electric driving range – the longest of any hybrid car in the world.
The Electric Performance Hybrid powertrain features an internal combustion engine powering the front wheels, while a double electric rear axle drive system powers the rear wheels from a total of 34 kWh of battery power. In combination, the Polestar 1 is an electric vehicle with the benefits of an internal combustion engine to supplement the electric drive over long distances when required.
Polestar 1 Coupe pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1979 Volvo 262 CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo C70 T5 CoupeEngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 330 nm / 243.4 ft lbs @ 2400-5100 rpm
1961 Volvo P 120Engine: Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhpN/A
1969 Volvo P 130 TEngine: Inline-4, Power: 88.0 kw / 118 bhpN/A
1963 Volvo P 1800 SEngine: Inline 4, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 151.85 nm / 112.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announced
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Infiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...