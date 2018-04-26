Polestar 1 Coupe pricing announced

Polestar, Volvo's performance division, is continuing its global expansion and is introduced on the Chinese market, during the Beijing Auto Show.





Following its media launch in Shanghai in October 2017, and recent European launch at the Geneva Motor Show, this is the first time the Chinese public has the chance to see the Polestar 1, the first car from the new electric performance brand, Polestar.





Pricing for the Polestar 1 has now been confirmed as 1.45 million RMB in China, 155,000 euros in Europe and $155 000 in the United States, giving customers a clear understanding of where the Polestar 1 sits in the marketplace. Details of Polestar’s all-inclusive subscription pricing will be confirmed at a later date.





In March, pre-orders for the Polestar 1 were opened to over 7,000 people in 18 countries who had expressed interest in owning a Polestar 1, enabling them to pay a deposit as a placeholder in the queue for the car.





Polestar began building strong momentum immediately after its launch last October, which was closely followed by the start of construction at the new Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. The dedicated facility now has a completed roof structure and is on track towards tooling installation and pre-production testing by the end of 2018. The Polestar Production Centre will build all Polestar 1 cars for customers around the globe.





The Polestar 1 is an Electric Performance Hybrid GT which produces 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, as well as 150 km of pure electric driving range – the longest of any hybrid car in the world.





The Electric Performance Hybrid powertrain features an internal combustion engine powering the front wheels, while a double electric rear axle drive system powers the rear wheels from a total of 34 kWh of battery power. In combination, the Polestar 1 is an electric vehicle with the benefits of an internal combustion engine to supplement the electric drive over long distances when required.













Tags: polestar, polestar 1, polestar 1 prices, polestar 1 european prices

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles