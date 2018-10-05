Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
5 October 2018 19:04:04
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer us its first product.
The production of the first series of road-going verification prototype (VP) cars is ready in Sweden. Produced for a number of purposes including crash tests, weather testing and on-road assessment, the VP cars form the very first fleet of Polestar 1 cars on the road.
Construction of the cars, which takes place in a specialised prototype production facility in Gothenburg, is largely done by hand. It acts as the first testing phase for production of Polestar 1 customer cars which will be built at the new Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China.
The carbon fibre-body of the Polestar 1 required the development of new specialised production equipment and construction techniques that will be transferred to the factory and used to build the production cars.
Production of the Polestar 1 marks the first time that a brand in the Volvo Car Group has explored carbon fibre construction. The VP cars have allowed engineers to design, test and execute complicated construction processes with positive results.
