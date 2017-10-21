Home » News » Volvo » Polestar 1 concept unveiled

Polestar 1 concept unveiled

21 October 2017 11:34:28

Volvo established Polestar as its performance division only a few years ago. In short time, Polestar developed and unveiled its first electric supercar. It is called the Polestar 1 and is the company’s first car, which is set to roll off the production line in mid-2019. Polestar’s technology and product offering benefits from synergies and economies of scale enabled by the Volvo Car Group.

The Polestar 1 will form a halo for the future Polestar brand. The Polestar 1 is a two-door, 2+2 seat Grand Tourer Coupe with an ‘Electric Performance Hybrid’ drivetrain. 

An electric car supported by an internal combustion engine, it has a range of 150kms on pure electric power alone - the longest full electric range of any hybrid car on the market. Its output of 600hp and 1000Nm of torque places the car firmly in the performance car segment.

The Polestar 1 is based upon Volvo’s Scalable Platform Architecture (SPA) but approximately 50% is new and bespoke, created by Polestar’s engineers. To reinforce its dynamic driving characteristics, Polestar 1 benefits from a host of new technologies.
Polestar 1 concept unveiled
Polestar 1 concept unveiled Photos

Polestar 1 is the world’s first car to be fitted with the all-new Öhlins Continuously Controlled Electronic Suspension (CESi) advanced chassis technology. A carbon fibre body reduces bodyweight and improves torsional stiffness by 45%, as well as lowering the cars’ centre of gravity. 

Additionally, Polestar 1 uses a double electric rear axle which enables torque vectoring. This supports the driver with precise acceleration on each wheel to keep the maximum road grip and maintain speed while cornering.

The Polestar 1 will be built in the purpose-built Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. Currently under construction, it is due for completion in mid-2018.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Volvo, Concept Cars

Polestar 1 concept unveiled Photos (2 photos)
  • Polestar 1 concept unveiled
  • Polestar 1 concept unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

    Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version

  2. Maserati Levante S available in UK

    Maserati Levante S available in UK

  3. McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car

    McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car

  4.  
  5. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 receives new special editions

    Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 receives new special editions

  6. Polestar will sell its cars just online

    Polestar will sell its cars just online

  7. Toyota Sienna recall issued in US

    Toyota Sienna recall issued in US

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volvo ACC2 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  2. 2006 Volvo C30 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268 ft lbs @ 2100-5500 rpm

  3. 1961 Volvo P 120

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhpN/A

  4. 1969 Volvo P 130 T

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 88.0 kw / 118 bhpN/A

  5. 1963 Volvo P 1800 S

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 151.85 nm / 112.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie OliverLand Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...

Future Cars

GM outlines its zero-emissions plansGM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your carNissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...

Various News

First Polestar model - teaser picturesFirst Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Copyright CarSession.com