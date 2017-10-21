Polestar 1 concept unveiled
21 October 2017 11:34:28
Volvo established Polestar as its performance division only a few years ago. In short time, Polestar developed and unveiled its first electric supercar. It is called the Polestar 1 and is the company’s first car, which is set to roll off the production line in mid-2019. Polestar’s technology and product offering benefits from synergies and economies of scale enabled by the Volvo Car Group.
The Polestar 1 will form a halo for the future Polestar brand. The Polestar 1 is a two-door, 2+2 seat Grand Tourer Coupe with an ‘Electric Performance Hybrid’ drivetrain.
An electric car supported by an internal combustion engine, it has a range of 150kms on pure electric power alone - the longest full electric range of any hybrid car on the market. Its output of 600hp and 1000Nm of torque places the car firmly in the performance car segment.
The Polestar 1 is based upon Volvo’s Scalable Platform Architecture (SPA) but approximately 50% is new and bespoke, created by Polestar’s engineers. To reinforce its dynamic driving characteristics, Polestar 1 benefits from a host of new technologies.
Polestar 1 is the world’s first car to be fitted with the all-new Öhlins Continuously Controlled Electronic Suspension (CESi) advanced chassis technology. A carbon fibre body reduces bodyweight and improves torsional stiffness by 45%, as well as lowering the cars’ centre of gravity.
Additionally, Polestar 1 uses a double electric rear axle which enables torque vectoring. This supports the driver with precise acceleration on each wheel to keep the maximum road grip and maintain speed while cornering.
The Polestar 1 will be built in the purpose-built Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. Currently under construction, it is due for completion in mid-2018.
2002 Volvo ACC2 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2006 Volvo C30 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268 ft lbs @ 2100-5500 rpm
1961 Volvo P 120Engine: Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhpN/A
1969 Volvo P 130 TEngine: Inline-4, Power: 88.0 kw / 118 bhpN/A
1963 Volvo P 1800 SEngine: Inline 4, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 151.85 nm / 112.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
