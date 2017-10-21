Polestar 1 concept unveiled

Volvo established Polestar as its performance division only a few years ago. In short time, Polestar developed and unveiled its first electric supercar. It is called the Polestar 1 and is the company’s first car, which is set to roll off the production line in mid-2019. Polestar’s technology and product offering benefits from synergies and economies of scale enabled by the Volvo Car Group.





The Polestar 1 will form a halo for the future Polestar brand. The Polestar 1 is a two-door, 2+2 seat Grand Tourer Coupe with an ‘Electric Performance Hybrid’ drivetrain.





An electric car supported by an internal combustion engine, it has a range of 150kms on pure electric power alone - the longest full electric range of any hybrid car on the market. Its output of 600hp and 1000Nm of torque places the car firmly in the performance car segment.





The Polestar 1 is based upon Volvo’s Scalable Platform Architecture (SPA) but approximately 50% is new and bespoke, created by Polestar’s engineers. To reinforce its dynamic driving characteristics, Polestar 1 benefits from a host of new technologies.





Polestar 1 is the world’s first car to be fitted with the all-new Öhlins Continuously Controlled Electronic Suspension (CESi) advanced chassis technology. A carbon fibre body reduces bodyweight and improves torsional stiffness by 45%, as well as lowering the cars’ centre of gravity.





Additionally, Polestar 1 uses a double electric rear axle which enables torque vectoring. This supports the driver with precise acceleration on each wheel to keep the maximum road grip and maintain speed while cornering.





The Polestar 1 will be built in the purpose-built Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. Currently under construction, it is due for completion in mid-2018.









Tags: polestar, polestar 1, polestar electric car, polestar concept, polestar hybrid concept

Posted in Volvo, Concept Cars