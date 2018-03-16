Home » News » Volvo » Polestar 1 available for pre-orders

Polestar 1 available for pre-orders

16 March 2018 18:40:49

After it made its European debut during this year Geneva Motor Show, Polestar 1,the first car from the new electric performance brand Polestar, is now available for pre-ordering in 18 countries around the world. 

Along with the opening of the pre-order process, a new car configuration tool allows prospective customers to visualise their Polestar 1 before placing their pre-order.

“With over 7,000 people interested in owning a Polestar 1 since its reveal, we are extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product. We will now take the next steps towards delivering this beautiful car to our first customers,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar.
Polestar 1 available for pre-orders
Polestar 1 available for pre-orders Photos

The pre-order process involves a fully-refundable €2,500 deposit, which serves as a placeholder in the queue for a Polestar 1. Pre-ordering is now available in the following 18 countries: China, United States, Sweden, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Canada.

The Polestar 1 is an Electric Performance Hybrid GT coupé which produces 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, while offering 150 km of pure electric driving range – the longest of any hybrid car in the world.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles

Polestar 1 available for pre-orders Photos (1 photos)
  • Polestar 1 available for pre-orders

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

    A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

  2. VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

    VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

  3. Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

    Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

    Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

  6. Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

    Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

  7. Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

    Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

Related Specs

  1. 1961 Volvo P 120

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhpN/A

  2. 1969 Volvo P 130 T

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 88.0 kw / 118 bhpN/A

  3. 1963 Volvo P 1800 S

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 151.85 nm / 112.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1956 Volvo P 1900 Sport

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A

  5. 1936 Volvo PV 51 Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser againVolkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com