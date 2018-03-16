Polestar 1 available for pre-orders
16 March 2018 18:40:49
After it made its European debut during this year Geneva Motor Show, Polestar 1,the first car from the new electric performance brand Polestar, is now available for pre-ordering in 18 countries around the world.
Along with the opening of the pre-order process, a new car configuration tool allows prospective customers to visualise their Polestar 1 before placing their pre-order.
“With over 7,000 people interested in owning a Polestar 1 since its reveal, we are extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product. We will now take the next steps towards delivering this beautiful car to our first customers,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar.
The pre-order process involves a fully-refundable €2,500 deposit, which serves as a placeholder in the queue for a Polestar 1. Pre-ordering is now available in the following 18 countries: China, United States, Sweden, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Canada.
The Polestar 1 is an Electric Performance Hybrid GT coupé which produces 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, while offering 150 km of pure electric driving range – the longest of any hybrid car in the world.
